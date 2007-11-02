TV Roundup: Matt, Al and Ann Taking Over the World

By People Staff
November 02, 2007 12:00 AM
Photo: George Lange/NBC

Matt Lauer will report from Greenland, Ann Curry will report from Antarctica and Al Rocker will report from Ecuador for the Today show’s special global telecast. It will be the first-ever telecast from the top, bottom and middle of the Earth. They tried to report from the center of the Earth as well, but the mole wanted more money.

Forest Whitaker is developing a series for Showtime about Harlem heroin dealer Leroy “Nicky” Brown. It’ll win an Emmy, a Golden Globe and an Oscar, since everything Forest Whitaker does wins the Oscar.

•The Writers Guild of America is going to strike as early as Monday. Watch for the new reality show, Are You A Better Writer Than A WGA Member?

