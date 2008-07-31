TV Roundup: Danielle Fishel Gets Ready to Dish

• From Boy Meets World to hostess with the mostest? Danielle Fishel has been tapped to host a new entertainment show called The Dish on the Style Network. Premiering on August 16, the show will run down the latest in pop culture, celebrity, fashion, and beauty… and maybe even an update on Ben Savage.

• Russell Brand, host of the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, says he’s been warned not to say the word “Scientology.” Even he thinks the word-that-must-not-be-said, he’ll be in deep trouble.

• It turns out Dan Quayle won’t be doing the hot potato or the jitterbug or any other dance on Dancing with the Stars. The former veep’s spokesperson says of the Internet rumors, “There’s been quite a bit made of nothing, to be honest.” So, in addition to not being a big speller, he’s not a big dancer either.