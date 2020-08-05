"Thanks to the lovely Santa Monica fire department and the delightful people on the PCH who stopped to help," the TV and radio host wrote on Instagram

TV Host Richard Bacon Shares Dramatic Photos of His Car Bursting Into Flames on L.A.'s Iconic PCH

TV host Richard Bacon had was in a scary car accident on Monday in Los Angeles.

Bacon shared on Instagram that he and his wife, Rebecca McFarlane, and their two children, Ivy and Arthur, were driving through Malibu along the Pacific Coast Highway when their vehicle began making a "funny noise."

The family stopped and got out of the car, which "dramatically caught fire," the radio presenter said, saying that the group was "fine and happy" after the incident.

"I guess we’re gonna need a lift home 😳" Bacon, 44, wrote in his Instagram post.

"Thanks to the lovely Santa Monica fire department and the delightful people on the PCH who stopped to help," Bacon continued.

"The car started making a funny noise as we drove home from Malibu. Then dramatically caught fire. Because we’ve seen a lot of films we moved back thinking it might explode. It didn’t. Apparently that’s just a movie thing."

"All four of us were in there. Everyone fine and happy," he added in conclusion. "May not go with Land Rover next time."

Bacon shared photos of the car, which was smoking and aflame. He also shared video footage of the family being driven home in a tow truck after firefighters put the fire out.

On his Instagram Story, Bacon shared more photos, writing atop one that his wife asked, "how many lives have you got left?"

Two years ago, Bacon suffered a severe bout of pneumonia and spent several days in the hospital in an induced coma.

The television personality later tweeted about his experience, expressing his gratitude that he was able to be treated in the U.K. and not the U.S.