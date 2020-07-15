The former Entertainment Tonight host wed Jacob Andreou on June 27 in an intimate California ceremony

TV Host Carly Steel Is Married: All the Details from Her Intimate Wedding

Carly Steel is celebrating her happily ever after!

The former Entertainment Tonight host tied the knot with Jacob Andreou, the Vice President of Product at Snapchat, on June 27 in an intimate ceremony at the historic Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church in front of eight family members.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We always wanted to do our wedding this way, there’s nothing we would have changed,” Steel, 32, tells PEOPLE. “It gave us lots of amazing private moments that are memories for a lifetime.”

For more from Carly Steel, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

The bride wore an elegant, low-backed gown by Australian designer Con Ilio. After arriving at the church in a vintage Rolls-Royce, Steel walked down the aisle to a string trio, the Cymatics, playing Maria von Paradis’ “Sicilienne in E Flat Major” — a classical piece Steel says she loved from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 nuptials.

Inspiration also came from a different iconic wedding: the couple posed for photos in front of a colorful flower wall designed by celebrity florist Drew Domenghini, à la Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Image zoom Carly Steel's wedding on June 27, 2020; Credit: Nihat Odabasi Nihat Odabasi

“I covered their wedding in Florence for Entertainment Tonight and was blown away by how beautiful it was,” Steel says.

After exchanging vows, the couple enjoyed a private meal in their home prepared by chef Melissa Eastman and capped off with Sweet Lady Jane’s popular triple berry cake.

Image zoom Carly Steel's wedding on June 27, 2020; Credit: Nihat Odabasi Nihat Odabasi

Steel and Andreou continued their celebration in the desert, jetting off to the luxurious Amangiri hotel in Canyon Point, Utah, for dining, relaxing and star gazing. The resort is a favorite among celebrities, including Miley Cyrus and Kylie Jenner.