Phoebe Waller-Bridge Dedicates Her Fleabag Golden Globe Win to 'Hot Priest' Andrew Scott

Give a round of applause and a round of laughs: Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the award for best actress in a comedy or musical television series at the 2020 Golden Globes.

She accepted the prize on Sunday night with her cast in the audience, though the show had lost another award to Succession just moments before.

“This is really heavy and cool,” Waller-Bridge, 34, said during her acceptance speech. “This really comes down to Andrew Scott really, ’cause that man. There was a lot of talk about the chemistry in the show, but he can have chemistry with a pebble. I love being his pebble.”

Scott played a fan-favorite character as Waller-Bridge’s love interest, who also happens to be a priest.

Waller-Bridge beat out fellow nominees Christina Applegate, Dead to Me; Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida; Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll.

This is Waller-Bridge’s first Golden Globe win and her first nomination in this category. Fleabag is also up for best television series, musical or comedy.

Waller-Bridge won three Emmys in September for outstanding lead actress, outstanding comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series, all for her work on Fleabag.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The second season of Fleabag was released last year. The comedy series follows Waller-Bridge’s unnamed female protagonist as she navigates family, relationships, loss, guilt and faith.

This breaks Brosnahan’s winning streak: She took home the award in 2018 and 2019, both for Maisel. Applegate, Brosnahan, Lyonne and Waller-Bridge were all also nominated for Emmy Awards in 2019, with Waller-Bridge winning the top prize.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.