From The Belchers to The Roys, Here Are the 22 Television Families We Wish We Were Spending Thanksgiving with
The Belcher Family from Bob's Burgers
We would give an arm and a leg to hear Linda Belcher sing, “Pass the cranberry sauce! We’re havin’ mashed potatoes! Oh, the turkey looks great!”
The Gergich Family from Parks and Recreation
Let Jerry/Gary/Larry/Terry Gergich and his beautiful wife, Gayle, entertain you! Even if their relationship makes … no sense.
They’ll be joined by their daughters, Millicent, Miriam and Gladys, naturally!
The Kim Family from Kim's Convenience
Sign me up for Thanksgiving at the Kim family’s house, where Umma and Appa will probably be playfully bickering while Janet gets caught in the middle. It’ll be a holiday miracle if Jung makes an appearance but sadly, Kimchee would probably crash dinner first if he had the chance.
The Smiths from Red Table Talk
What’s dinner without a side of “let’s be real” from Jada Pinkett-Smith and her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones? Plus, you can practically hear Will Smith making dad jokes from here. If we can’t get to the Smith’s house for dinner, we’ll settle for the Red Table Talk’s “Not Really Strangers” game.
The Alvarez Family from One Day at a Time
The close-knit yet slightly dysfunctional family would provide all the hugs and the laughs.
The Roses from Schitt's Creek
If Thanksgiving dinner with the Roses means that we get to eat a “Surprise Me Smoothie” at Café Tropical, sign us up! We bet Moira Rose would even gift us with a song if we asked nicely.
The Zolciak-Biermann Family from Don't Be Tardy
There’d only be one rule for this over-the-top Thanksgiving shindig: Don’t you dare be tardy for the party!
The Simpsons from The Simpsons
Any excuse to eat doughnuts for dinner!
The Cohens from The O.C.
It’s not Chrismukkah, but it’ll have to do!
The Winslows from Family Matters
We’d be there just to see how Steve Urkel managed to make a Thanksgiving Day snafu!
The Matthews Family from Boy Meets World
Do you think Mr. Feeny would join if we did the ‘Feeny Call’ loud enough?
The Bluths from Arrested Development
Lucille will provide the alcohol, Gob will provide the close-up magic, and that’s really all we need if we’re being honest.
The Kardashian-Jenners from Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Thanksgiving in the Kardashian-Jenner household is no joke, but we kind of wish we could just order huge salads with the famous fam and have a food fight instead of the more traditional Thanksgiving traditions.
The Pearsons from This Is Us
Be prepared, one minute you’d be smiling and carefree, the next you’d be sobbing into your first course. P.S. Don’t let anyone cook anything in a Crock-Pot.
The Taylors from Friday Night Lights
Clear eyes, full bellies, can’t move … off the couch. We bet dinner with the Taylors would mean plenty of wine for an appetizer and amazing advice for dessert.
The Roys from Succession
Sure, you’d have to watch an incredibly wealthy family tear each other apart, but at least you’d do it while on a yacht and eating amazing food.
The Gilmores from Gilmore Girls
While we’d rather not attend Thanksgiving dinner with Richard and Emily Gilmore, we would be very interested in the junk food fest that Rory and her mom, Lorelai, would put together.
The Fullers from Fuller House
The door’s “always open” at the Fuller House, which means you’re practically invited to Thanksgiving already.
The Johnsons from Black-ish
Andre Johnson’s mom, Ruby, has an unmatched affection for Thanksgiving.
The Pritchetts & Dunphys from Modern Family
The Dunphys and the Pritchetts are gonna need an (even bigger) Thanksgiving table if they’re expecting guests.
The Villanuevas from Jane the Virgin
Enjoying dinner with Jane Villanueva’s family would be an experience straight out of a telenovela.