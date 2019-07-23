11 Beloved TV Couples Who Dated then Split IRL

The Gossip Girl stars’ onscreen relationship mirrored their real-life one when they started dating during the first few seasons of the show. The former couple, who played Serena van der Woodsen and Dan Humphrey, first became romantically linked back in 2007, and although they denied their relationship at first, the two went public a year later before breaking up in October 2010.

A 2017 Vanity Fair feature revealed that the actors hid their split from the cast and crew while filming the show. “The shocking thing was, I found out on the set of the Season 2 finale that Blake and Penn had broken up months before,” Gossip Girl’s executive producer and writer Joshua Safran told the outlet. “They kept the breakup hidden from the crew, which you could never do now. I don’t even know how they did it. They kept it from everybody which is a testament to how good they are as actors. Because they did not want their personal drama to relate to the show.”

When asked about how they worked together after their split, Badgley said, “We were constantly professional, to be honest, and we should both pat ourselves on the back because anything is complicated in that way … and we handled it.”