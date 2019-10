It’s officially time to slip on those cozy socks and whip up some hot cocoa: holiday movies have arrived.

The family-friendly original flicks are getting an early jump on the season and begin airing on Oct. 25. (Sorry, Halloween!) And then, over the two months that follow, nearly 90 new holiday-themed movies will debut across the Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, UPtv, Netflix, OWN, and more.

Stars like Rob Lowe, Marie Osmond, Hilarie Burton, Vanessa Williams, Vanessa Hudgens, Candace Cameron Bure, and so many others are surrounding themselves with snowmen, twinkle lights, and sweet mistletoe-inspired kisses to help get us into the holiday spirit this year — so we’ll let them get to it.

Below is the complete list of all the original holiday movies coming to TV this year.

Note: This does not include holiday specials, special episodes, tree lightings, or even holiday series like Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever (starring Dennis Quaid and Ashley Tisdale, launching Nov. 28) or FX’s A Christmas Carol (starring Andy Serkis, Guy Pearce, and Joe Alwyn, premiering in December).

Friday, October 25

♦ Sweet Mountain Christmas, starring Megan Hilty and Marcus Rosner, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ A Merry Christmas Match, starring Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Saturday, October 26

♦ Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses, starring Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, and Donna Mills, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ The Road Home for Christmas, starring Marla Sokoloff, Rob Mayes, and Marie Osmond, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Sunday, October 27

♦ A Christmas Movie Christmas, starring Kim Hidalgo, Brant Daugherty, Lana McKissack, Randy Wayne, and Ryan Merriman, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ A Cheerful Christmas, starring Erica Deutschman and Chad Connell, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ No Time Like Christmas, starring Kyla Pratt, Ed Ruttle, Rachel McLaren, and Jim O’Heir, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

RELATED: A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish Stars Laura Marano and Gregg Sulkin Tease Their On-Screen Kiss

Tuesday, October 29

♦ A Cinderella Story: A Christmas Wish, starring Laura Marano and Gregg Sulkin, goes on sale on Blu-ray and DVD. It becomes available on Netflix on Dec. 1.

Thursday, October 31

♦ Nostalgic Christmas, starring Brooke D’Orsay and Trevor Donovan, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Friday, November 1

♦ Holiday in the Wild, starring Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe, on Netflix.

♦ Two Turtle Doves, starring Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Saturday, November 2

♦ Christmas Reservations, starring Melissa Joan Hart, Ricardo Chavira, Ted McGinley, Michael Gross, and Markie Post, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Merry & Bright, starring Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker, and Sharon Lawrence, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

RELATED: All the Original Holiday Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix

Sunday, November 3

♦ Christmas with a Prince: Becoming Royal, starring Kaitlyn Leeb, Nick Hounslow, and Charles Shaughnessy, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ A Christmas Scavenger Hunt, starring Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Forever Christmas, starring Lexi Lawson, Mark Ghanimé, and Beth Broderick, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Thursday, November 7

♦ A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas, starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Friday, November 8

♦ Let It Snow, starring Kiernan Shipka, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Shameik Moore, and Joan Cusack, on Netflix.

♦ Holiday for Heroes, starring Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan, and Patti Murin, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Saturday, November 9

♦ A Christmas Duet, starring Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, and Teryl Rothery, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Radio Christmas, starring Keshia Knight Pulliam, Michael Xavier, Tim Reid, and Belinda Montgomery, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

RELATED: Check Out UPtv’s 500+ Hours of Christmas Programming

Sunday, November 10

♦ Rock N’ Roll Christmas, starring Beverley Mitchell and Catherine Mary Stewart, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ The Mistletoe Secret, starring Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes, and Patrick Duffy, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ A Sweet Christmas, starring Adelaide Kane, Greyston Holt, and Loretta Devine, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Thursday, November 14

♦ A Christmas Miracle, starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell, and Barry Bostwick, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Friday, November 15

♦ Klaus, with voices by Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, J.K. Simmons, and Norm Macdonald, on Netflix.

♦ Christmas a la Mode, starring Katie Leclerc, Ryan Cooper, Jennifer Ellis, Caroline Keeler, and Kathy Harum, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love, starring Kathie Lee Gifford, Cindy Busby, and Ben Hollingsworth, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

♦ One Fine Christmas, starring Vanessa Williams, Marla Gibbs, and Rick Fox and his daughter Sasha Fox, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Saturday, November 16

♦ Christmas in Louisiana, starring Jana Kramer, Percy Daggs III, Moira Kelly, Brian McNamara, Dee Wallace, and Barry Bostwick, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Double Holiday, starring Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Sunday, November 17

♦ Christmas Cupcakes, starring Cindy Busby, Erin Karpluk, Corey Loranger, and Kristian Bruun, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ The Christmas Club, starring Elizabeth Mitchell and Cameron Mathison, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Random Acts of Christmas, starring Erin Cahill, Kevin McGarry, Patrick Duffy, and Jaclyn Smith, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Image zoom Netflix/Brooke Palmer

Thursday, November 21

♦ The Knight Before Christmas, starring Vanessa Hudgens, Josh Whitehouse, and Emmanuelle Chriqui, on Netflix.

♦ Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, starring Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane, and Kimberley Sustad, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Friday, November 22

♦ Christmas Under the Stars, starring Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, and Clarke Peters, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Magical Christmas Shoes, starring Erin Karpluk and Damon Runyan, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Carole’s Christmas, starring Jackée Henry and Kimberly Elise, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

♦ Our Christmas Love Song, starring Alicia Witt, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Saturday, November 23

♦ Picture a Perfect Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Twinkle All the Way, starring Sarah Drew, Ryan McPartlin, and Lesley Ann Warren, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Turkey Drop, starring Olivia Holt, Cheryl Hines, Ben Levine, and Tyler Perez, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

Sunday, November 24

♦ A Christmas Recipe for Romance, starring Madeline Leon, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ Christmas 9 to 5, starring Tiya Sircar and George Wendt, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays, starring Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley, and Chase Bryant, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

RELATED: The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze Is Coming — and You Can Go Inside for $20

Monday, November 25

♦ Check Inn to Christmas, starring Rachel Boston and Wes Brown, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Tuesday, November 26

♦ A Gift to Remember 2, starring Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, and Tina Lifford, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Wednesday, November 27

♦ A Very Vintage Christmas, starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jesse Hutch, and Patricia Richardson, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Thursday, November 28

♦ Holiday Rush, starring Romany Malco, Sonequa Martin-Green, Darlene Love, and LaLa Anthony, on Netflix.

♦ A Christmas Wish, starring Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton, Megan Park, Cristian de la Fuente, and Pam Grier, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Write Before Christmas, starring Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, and Drew Seeley, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Friday, November 29

♦ Christmas at the Plaza, starring Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Staging Christmas, starring Soleil Moon Frye, George Stults, and Jaleel White, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Baking Christmas, starring Aloma Wright and Tim Reid, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

♦ The Christmas Wish, starring Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Saturday, November 30

♦ Christmas in Rome, starring Lacey Chabert and Sam Page, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Merry Liddle Christmas, starring Kelly Rowland, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Image zoom Brendan George Ko

Sunday, December 1

♦ Christmas Chalet, starring Erica Durance, Robin Dunne, Elva Mai Hoover, and Micah Kalisch, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ Christmas Town, starring Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon, and Beth Broderick, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ You Light Up My Christmas, starring Kim Fields, Lisa Whelchel, Mindy Cohn, and Nancy McKeon (a Facts of Life reunion!), at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Image zoom Netflix

Thursday, December 5

♦ A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, starring Rose McIver, Ben Lamb, and Alice Krige, on Netflix.

♦ A Homecoming for the Holidays, starring Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Friday, December 6

♦ A Storybook Christmas, starring Ali Liebert, Jake Epstein, and Habree Larratt, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, executive produced by Blake Shelton and starring Alison Sweeney, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Image zoom Crown Media

Saturday, December 7

♦ Matchmaker Christmas, starring Corey Sevier and Emily Rose, at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ A Christmas Love Story, starring Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson, and Kevin Quinn, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ A Doggone Christmas, starring Vanessa Lachey and Christopher Russell, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Sunday, December 8

♦ Christmas in Paris, starring Karl E. Lander, Rebecca Dalton, and Daphne Zuniga, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ Christmas at Dollywood, starring Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, and Dolly Parton, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Grounded for Christmas, starring Julianna Guill and Corey Sevier, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Thursday, December 12

♦ Christmas in Montana, starring Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Friday, December 13

♦ Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday, starring Jen Lilley and Carlo Marks, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

♦ A Christmas Melody, starring Erica Durance and J.T. Hodges, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Saturday, December 14

♦ Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy, starring Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams, and Jill Wagner, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Image zoom UPtv

Sunday, December 15

♦ Snowbound for Christmas, starring Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Henderson Wade, Scott Thompson, and Josephine Buettner, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ Alice in Christmasland, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Rediscovering Christmas, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

RELATED: All Six Brady Bunch Kids Will Reunite for a Christmas Special on HGTV

Thursday, December 19

♦ An Unforgettable Christmas, starring Ashley Greene, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Friday, December 20

♦ The Christmas Temp, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ A Family Christmas Gift, starring Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle, and Dion Johnstone, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Saturday, December 21

♦ The Christmas Hotel, starring Tatyana Ali, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, starring Eric Mabius, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Sunday, December 22

♦ Christmas Wedding Runaway, starring Sara Mitich, Harmon Walsh, Candice Mausner, and Joseph Cannata, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ Holiday Date, starring Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Tuesday, December 24

♦ Baby in a Manger, starring Monica Knox, Michael Morrone, and Caylin Turner, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

Wednesday, December 25

♦ When Calls the Heart Christmas, starring Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, and Paul Greene, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Saturday, December 28

♦ New Year, New Me, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.