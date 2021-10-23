The halls are decked and the holiday TV movie deck is stacked! Here is your complete list of all the new holiday and Christmas movies (127 and counting!) coming to TV in 2021

All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix, OWN, UPtv, and More

Ho ho ho-oh my gosh, there are so many holiday TV movies this year!

While the cable Christmas movie spectacular has been kicking off in October for a few years now, the juggernaut that holiday TV programming has become has reached new heights for 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hallmark is dropping a whopping 41 flicks. Lifetime has 35. GAC Family is bringing 12 to the party, and UPtv has nine. Throw in the three from OWN and you have a nice, round 100 original movies.

But the fa la la's on you! There are still many, many more. In fact, the current total across all networks stands at 127 — and likely quite a few yet to be announced.

We could keep waxing festive on this, but, really, you have some viewing to do. Below, you'll find the full list of all the new original holiday movies coming to TV in 2021.

Friday, Oct. 22

♦ You, Me & The Christmas Trees, starring Danica McKellar, Jason Hervey, and Benjamin Ayres, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Saturday, Oct. 23

♦ Boyfriends of Christmas Past, starring Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Christmas in My Heart, starring Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Sunday, Oct. 24

♦ The Santa Stakeout, starring Tamera Mowry-Housely, Paul Campbell, and Joe Pantoliano, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Friday, Oct. 29

♦ Christmas in Harmony, starring Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, and Basil Wallace, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Saturday, Oct. 30

♦ Coyote Creek Christmas, starring Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Much Ado About Christmas, starring Susie Abromeit and Torrance Coombs, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on GAC Family.

♦ The Christmas Promise, starring Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy, and Greyston Holt, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Sunday, Oct. 31

♦ Christmas Sail, starring Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, and Terry O'Quinn, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Monday, Nov. 1

♦ The Claus Family, starring Jan Decleir, Mo Bakker, and Stefaan Degand, on Netflix.

Friday, Nov. 5

♦ Love Hard, starring Nina Dobrev, Darren Barnet, Jimmy O. Yang, James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover, and Heather McMahan, on Netflix.

♦ Gingerbread Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Ecker, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Saturday, Nov. 6

♦ Next Stop, Christmas, starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, and Christopher Lloyd, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, starring Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, and Caroline Rhea, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

♦ The Great Christmas Switch, starring Sarah Lind and Dillon Casey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on GAC Family.

christmas with a prince Credit: UPTV

Sunday, Nov. 7

♦ Father Christmas Is Back, on Netflix.

♦ Christmas with a Prince: The Royal Baby, starring Kaitlyn Leeb, Nick Hounslow, Josh Dean, and Charles Shaughnessy, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ A Christmas Treasure, starring Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Friday, Nov. 12

♦ Home Sweet Home Alone, starring Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell, on Disney+.

♦ An Ice Wine Christmas, starring Roselyn Sánchez and Lyriq Bent, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Open by Christmas, starring Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, and Brennan Elliott, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Saturday, Nov. 13

♦ A Snowy Christmas, starring Elysia Rotaru and Damon Runyan, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ Christmas Time Is Here, starring Dewshane Williams, Rukiya Bernard, and Tom Pickett, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on GAC Family.

♦ My Family Christmas Tree, starring Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, and James Tupper, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

♦ A Picture Perfect Holiday, starring Tatyana Ali, Henderson Wade, and Dina Meyer, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ One December Night, starring Peter Gallagher, Bruce Campbell, Eloise Mumford, and Brett Dalton, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Sunday, Nov. 14

♦ Snowed in for Christmas, starring Kayla Wallace and Jeremy Guilbaut, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ A Holiday in Harlem, starring Olivia Washington, Will Adams, and Tina Lifford, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. Vanessa Hudgens as Queen Margaret in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. Credit: Mark Mainz/NETFLIX

Thursday, Nov. 18

♦ Every Time a Bell Rings, starring Erin Cahill, Brittany Ishibashi, Ali Leibert, and Wes Brown, on Hallmark Movies Now.

♦ The Princess Switch 3, starring Vanessa Hudgens (in three roles), on Netflix.

Friday, Nov. 19

♦ Candy Coated Christmas, starring Ree Drummond, Molly McCook, Aaron O'Connell, Landry Townsend, John McCook, Dia Frampton, Lonzo Liggins, Jae Suh Park, and Lee Garlington, on discovery+.

♦ Dancing Through the Snow, starring AnnaLynne McCord, Colin Lawrence, and Bianca Lawrence, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Nantucket Noel, starring Trevor Donovan and Sarah Power, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

Saturday, Nov. 20

♦ Mistletoe & Molly, starring Eden Broda and Zach Smadu, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ A Christmas Together with You, starring Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoort, and Niall Matter, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

♦ A Kindhearted Christmas, starring Cameron Mathison and Jennie Garth, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on GAC Family.

♦ You Make It Feel Like Christmas, starring Mary Antonini, Michael Xavier, Stephanie Sy, and Alex Poch-Goldin, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Five More Minutes, starring Nikki Deloach and David Haydn-Jones, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Sunday, Nov. 21

♦ Christmas on 5th Avenue, starring Kathryn Davis, Olivier Renaud, and Kate Vernon, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ Baking Spirits Bright, starring Rekha Sharma, Dion Johnstone, Aadila Dosani, Praneet Akilla, Manoj Sood, and Nimet Kanji, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Christmas Down Under, starring Paul O'Brien and Justine Kacir, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ION.

♦ A Kiss Before Christmas, starring Teri Hatcher, James Denton, and Marilu Henner, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Who Is Christmas Eve?, starring Paige Hurd, Romeo Miller, and Juliana Harkavy, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bounce.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

♦ A Boy Called Christmas, starring Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant (voice), Joel Fry, Rune Temte, Jim Broadbent, and Maggie Smith, on Netflix.

Thursday, Nov. 25

♦ Christmas in the Pines, starring Jillian Murray and Dean Geyer, on FOX Nation.

♦ Christmas in the Wilds, starring Kaitlyn Leeb and Victor Zinck Jr., on FOX Nation.

♦ The Nine Kittens of Christmas, starring Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, and Gregory Harrison, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Castle for Christmas Credit: Mark Mainz/Netflix

Friday, Nov. 26

♦ A Castle for Christmas, starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, on Netflix.

♦ Christmas CEO, starring Marisol Nichols and Paul Greene, at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ A Loud House Christmas, starring Wolfgang Schaeffer, Jahzir Bruno, Brian Stepanek, and Muretta Moss, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

♦ My Angel's Christmas List, starring Chad Michael Murry and Jessica Lowndes, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on GAC Family.

♦ Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune, starring Reba McEntire, John Schneider, Candice King, and Justin David, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ An Unexpected Christmas, starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Lifetime Christmas movies Credit: Lifetime

Saturday, Nov. 27

♦ Making Spirits Bright, starring Taylor Cole and Carlo Marks, at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Christmas at Castle Hart, starring Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, starring Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot, Bresha Webb, Latonya Williams, Jaime M. Callica, and Nathan Witte, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Royally Wrapped for Christmas, starring Jen Lilley and Brendan Fehr, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on GAC Family.

♦ Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas, starring Jessy Schram and Brendan Penny, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Sunday, Nov. 28

♦ Christmas in Tahoe, starring Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, Pat Monahan (from Train), and George Lopez, at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ The Christmas Contest, starring Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, and Barbara Niven, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Christmas Is You, starring Becca Tobin and Matthew MacCaull, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on GAC Family.

♦ A Christmas Witness, starring Arielle Kebbel and Colin Egglesfield, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ION.

♦ Miracle in Motor City, starring Tia Mowry, Mark Taylor, and Smokey Robinson, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Monday, Nov. 29

♦ Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion, starring Michelle Argyris, Alonzo B. Slater, and Asia'h Epperson, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

♦ Saying Yes to Christmas, starring Erika Prevost and Romaine Waite, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ A Chestnut Family Christmas, starring Meagan Holder and Brad James, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

♦ Match Made in Mistletoe, starring Natalie Lisinska and Damon Runyan, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Thursday, Dec. 2

♦ Single All the Way, starring Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Luke Macfarlane, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson, Jennifer Coolidge, and Kathy Najimy, on Netflix.

♦ Sugar Plum Twist, starring Jamie Gray Hyder, Ektor Rivera, and Laura Rosguer, on Hallmark Movies Now.

♦ A Christmas Village Romance, starring Jake Epstein, Jeni Ross, and Oliver Renaud, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Friday, Dec. 3

♦ A Christmas Dance Reunion, starring Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu, and Kim Roberts, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Eight Gifts of Hanukkah, starring Inbar Lavi and Jake Epstein, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Saturday, Dec. 4

♦ Christmas Under the Stars, starring Madeline Foley, Steve Belford, Jayne Lewis, Vanessa Smythe, Bill Lake, and Kym McKenzie, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ Jingle Bell Princess, starring Merritt Patterson and Trevor Donovan, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on GAC Family.

♦ Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas, starring Demetria McKinney, Chaz Lamar Shepherd, and Kirk Franklin, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ A Very Merry Bridesmaid, starring Emily Osment and Casey Deidrick, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Sunday, Dec. 5

♦ A Furry Little Christmas, starring Kristi McKamie, Jonathan Stoddard, Pono Say, Amie Dasher, Teeshay Shah, and Theresa Lang, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ The Christmas Thief, starring Michelle Borth and Vivica A. Fox, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ION.

♦ A Lot Like Christmas, starring Maggie Lawson and Christopher Russell, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on GAC Family.

♦ My Favorite Christmas Melody, starring Mýa & Rainbow Sun Francks, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday, starring Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, and Kevin Nealon, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Monday, Dec. 6

♦ David and the Elves (Dawid i elfy), starring Jakub Zając, Cyprian Grabowski, Anna Smołowik, Monika Krzywkowska, Piotr Rogucki, Michał Czernecki, and Cezary Żak, on Netflix.

♦ Secretly Santa, starring Alicia Dea Josipovoc and Travis Nelson, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Our Christmas Journey, starring Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, and Nik Sanchez, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

♦ Christmas Movie Magic, starring Holly Deveaux and Drew Seeley, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ A Sisterly Christmas, starring Deborah Joy Winans and Kendrick Cross, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

♦ Christmas with a Crown, starring Marcus Rosner and Lisa Durupt, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Thursday, Dec. 9

♦ A Fiancé for Christmas, starring Marie Osmond, Amanda Peyton, and Adam Gregory, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Friday, Dec. 10

♦ A Dickens of a Holiday!, starring Kristoffer Polaha and Brooke D'Orsay, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Holiday in Santa Fe, starring Mario Lopez, Emeraude Taubia, Aimee Garcia, and Gia Lopez (Mario's 11-year-old daughter!), at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Saturday, Dec. 11

♦ Christmas in the Rockies, starring Kimberly Sue Murray and Stephen Huszar, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ A Christmas Miracle for Daisy, starring Jill Wagner, Nick Bateman, Tegan Moss, and Rubi Tupper, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on GAC Family.

♦ The Holiday Fix Up, starring Jana Kramer, Ryan McPartlin, and Maria Menounos, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ A New Lease on Christmas, starring Clair Coffee and Geoff Stults, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ION.

♦ A Royal Queens Christmas, starring Megan Park and Julian Morris, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love, starring Katherine Barrell and Alberto Frezza, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

blending Christmas Credit: lifetime

Sunday, Dec. 12

♦ Fixing Up Christmas, starring Natalie Dreyfuss and Marshall Williams, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

♦ A Christmas Star, starring Sarah Canning and Daniel Lissing, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on GAC Family.

♦ PEOPLE Presents: Blending Christmas, starring Haylie Duff, Aaron O'Connell, and a whole bunch of Brady Bunch alums, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Sister Swap: Christmas in the City, starring Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, and Kevin Nealon, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Monday, Dec. 13

♦ Maps and Mistletoe, starring Humberly González and Ronnie Row, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

♦ Ghosts of Christmas Past, starring Annie Clark and Dan Jeannotte, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ A Christmas Stray, starring Andra Fuller and Rhyon Nicole Brown, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

♦ The Enchanted Christmas Cake, starring Erica Durance and Robin Dunne, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Thursday, Dec. 16

♦ A California Christmas: City Lights, starring Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard and David Del Rio, on Netflix.

♦ Christmas by Chance, starring Winny Clarke and Jacob Blair, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Friday, Dec. 17

♦ Mistletoe in Montana, starring Melissa Joan Hart, Duane Henry, and Jamey Sheridan, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Saturday, Dec. 18

♦ The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, starring Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, and Brad Harder, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Toying with the Holidays, starring Chad Michael Murray and Cindy Busby, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

♦ Christmas for Keeps, starring Ashley Newbrough, Ryan Rottman, Christa B. Allen, and Marielle Scott, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Sunday, Dec. 19

♦ Joy for Christmas, starring Cindy Busby and Sam Page, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on GAC Family.

♦ 'Tis the Season to Be Merry, starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Travis Van Winkle, and Karen Malina White, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

♦ Under the Christmas Tree, starring Elise Bauman, Tattiawna Jones, and Ricki Lake, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Monday, Dec. 20

♦ Candy Cane Candidate, starring Jacky Lai and Jake Epstein, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

♦ The Christmas Ball, starring Deidre Mullins, Nick Hendrix, and Caroline Langrishe, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

♦ Grumpy Christmas, starring Héctor Bonilla, Benny Ibarra, and Jacqueline Bracamontes, on Netflix.

♦ It Takes a Christmas Village, starring Brooke Nevin, Corey Sevier, and Alli Chung, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

RELATED: It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2021 First Look Teaser

Lifetime

Thursday, Dec. 23

♦ Rebuilding a Dream Christmas, starring Meggan Kaiser, Zane Stephens, and Bryson JonSteele, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Friday, Dec. 24

♦ 1000 Miles from Christmas (1000 kms de la Navidad), starring Tamar Novas, Andrea Ros, Peter Vives, Fermí Reixach, and Verónica Forqué, on Netflix.

♦ Hot Chocolate Holiday, starring Aubrey Reynolds and Jonny Swenson, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Saturday, Dec. 25

♦ Writing Around the Christmas Tree, starring Krystal Joy Brown and Curtis Hamilton, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.