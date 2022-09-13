The Most Fun Cast Reunions at the 2022 Emmys

01 of 11 Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell's Kenan & Kel Reunion at the 2022 Emmys Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Kenan Thompson's 2022 Emmys included a few fun surprises — including a reunion with his former Nickelodeon costar Kel Mitchell that (of course) made reference to their film Good Burger.

02 of 11 The Brady Bunch Reunion at the 2022 Emmys Kevin Winter/Getty The Brady Bunch kids Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen all sat together during the ceremony. (Missing was Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia.) On the red carpet, Knight and Eve also spoke about how streaming has changed television since the debut of their sitcom in the 1970s. "I don't think it just serves one audience. It speaks to many," Knight explained. "You have that much more opportunity to catch up 10 years later on something and become a huge fan. Because of streaming, there'll be huge successes of old content."

03 of 11 Christina Ricci and Reese Witherspoon's Penelope Reunion at the 2022 Emmys Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Christina Ricci and Reese Witherspoon, who previously starred in the 2006 fantasy film Penelope together, shared a hug inside the event.

04 of 11 Juno Temple and Julia Garner's Dirty John Reunion at the 2022 Emmys Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty The leading ladies, who shared the screen on the TV series Dirty John and the film One Percent More Humid, posed for the cameras after Garner took home outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Ozark.

05 of 11 Zendaya and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man: No Way Home Reunion at the 2022 Emmys Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty After catching up at the 2022 Oscars, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Zendaya and Andrew Garfield shared another cute moment together as they hung out with West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose inside the event. It was a big night for Zendaya as she took home outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Euphoria, making history as the youngest-ever two-time acting winner.

06 of 11 Adam Scott and Molly Shannon's Fun Mom Dinner Reunion at the 2022 Emmys Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Adam Scott and Molly Shannon, who previously shared the screen in the 2017 comedy Fun Mom Dinner, posed together inside the event.

07 of 11 Jason Sudeikis and Seth Meyers' SNL Reunion at the 2022 Emmys Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Saturday Night Live alums Jason Sudeikis and Seth Meyers brought two times the tuxedo to the awards show, where their alma mater frequently racks up top honors. Sudeikis shared another moment with an SNL alum later in the night as Pete Davidson presented him with outstanding comedy series for Ted Lasso.

08 of 11 Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's The Office Reunion at the 2022 Emmys Chris Haston/NBC via Getty The Office costars and longtime friends presented together on stage (and joked about their "insanely complicated" relationship). After the show, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak kept the fun going as they attended HBO's Emmys afterparty together.

09 of 11 Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers' SNL Reunion at the 2022 Emmys Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty It was certainly a big night for SNL alums! Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers, who both served as Weekend Update cohosts on SNL, were by each other's side again as they presented together on stage.

10 of 11 Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Law & Order: SVU Reunion at the 2022 Emmys Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, who began working together on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 1999, presented together on stage — where they almost shared a kiss.