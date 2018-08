From Lena Headey to Milo Ventimiglia: TV Actors Who Have Been Confused for Their Characters

As the formidable Cersei, Lena Headey is one of the few Game of Thrones villains still standing after seven turbulent seasons.

The callous queen of King’s Landing — embroiled in a love affair with her brother — sees her sadism intensify as her children become plucked from the earth one by one and she is tasked with protecting her kingdom. Headey, 44, who couldn’t be more different from her bloodthirsty counterpart, says her fans aren’t so able to make that distinction.

“I was sitting between [Peter] Dinklage and Emilia [Clarke], who are the most beloved characters on the show,” Headey told the Daily News of her visit to 2012’s Comic-Con gathering. “I literally just got ignored. People were giving Pete the books to sign and they kept moving away from me as if I was going to curse them.”