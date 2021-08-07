2021 Emmy Awards Will Have Limited Red Carpet Next Month amid COVID Concerns

The 73rd Emmy Awards are set to air live on Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS

The red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards is going to look different amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the Television Academy announced in a press release that this year's ceremony will limit the number of those allowed on the red carpet when the event airs next month on Sept. 19. On-site media, crew, and vendors will be required to show proof of vaccination to be admitted, and they must also test negative for the coronavirus.

"Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests and media, the number of production personnel and staff must be limited at this year's 73rd Emmy Awards," the organization said. They also noted that "there will be a very limited red carpet for talent arrivals," with only around a dozen media outlets allowed.

Similarly, the Academy also said that they have partnered with CBS to create a virtual media center, as opposed to traditional on-site media coverage, which "will allow media outlets to connect directly with Emmy winners as they are announced."

Meanwhile, preparations are still being made for the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, though the Academy confirmed there will not be a red carpet at any of those three shows, which will take place across the weekend of September 10 and 11.

emmy awards Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Last month, the 2021 Emmy nominations were announced during a live, virtual event streamed on the Television Academy's website.

This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones and Hamilton's Jasmine Cephas Jones — who are also father and daughter in real-life — presented this year's nominees alongside Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

Cedric the Entertainer was announced as this year's Emmys host. "I can't wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year," he said in a statement.