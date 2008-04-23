Tuesday’s Dancing: What You Didn’t See

Let’s Get Ready to R-R-Rumba Despite being the first pair saved on Tuesday’s results show, Derek Hough and Shannon Elizabeth may have cost themselves some votes — and some friends — with their shocking post-Rumba tirade. “I think it was a little bit in bad form,” Len Goodman said of Hough after the show. “I learned long ago, ‘Never knock the competition,’ but in his defense, he’s young, and we all say things in the heat of the moment.”

As for Elizabeth’s flood of tears, Bruno Tonioli said, “Sometimes you get a little wound up, but the Niagara Falls, we had that when we gave her an eight! If we give her a five, what are you going to get? Commit suicide?! Hari-Kari?! Get over it!”

“He should probably learn to stay quiet,” fellow contestant Cristian de la Fuente said of Hough. “It’s one thing to be angry at the judges and another thing to start talking about the other here.” Len’s ‘Rule of Bum’ De la Fuente was finally saved from being in the bottom two this week, but was it the dance, or Goodman’s threat to show his “bum” in a supermarket that gave the Latin heartthrob and his partner Cheryl Burke the edge? “I was thinking maybe they would not vote for Cristian,” Tonioli said with a laugh, “just to have that treat.”

“He would have to have a wax before, Tonioli said of Goodman’s backside. “I’ve seen it, and it’s not a pretty sight.” And if de la Fuente and Burke had actually landed in the bottom two? Goodman was prepared. “I would go to the frozen food department, and I would open the freezer doors so that it would look like Gorillas in the Mist,” he said, “With me just coming through the mist, and suddenly my big butt shows up on the screen! Can you picture that?!”

Marlee and Them Cast favorites Marlee Matlin and Fabian Sanchez may have said their tearful goodbyes Tuesday night, but the Oscar-winning actress insisted that they were tears of joy. “I tend to be shy,” she signed. “So, now that I’ve been voted off, I knew that would come up to me, and I would get very emotional.”

But the mother of four is ready to embrace life off the dancefloor. “I get to go home and be a mom again,” said Matlin. “I get to pack lunches, make sure that they have their snacks, make sure that they take their baths, so I did win.”

As for favorite memories of Matlin, new BFF Marissa Jaret Winokur says not to count on any PG versions. “They’re probably too dirty,” Winokur said with a throaty laugh. “Marlee’s a dirty broad … she’s got a spicy side. That tiger costume, I’m sure that she’s taking it home with her. They’re going to have to rip it off her body!”

More Stuff You Didn’t See • When Ashlee Simpson took the stage sporting a minidress that would have done Nancy Sinatra proud. Host Tom Bergeron quipped, “I almost wore that very same dress!” Cohost Samantha Harris responded, “Don’t worry, you can wear yours to the hundredth episode!”

• During a break, Goodman grabbed a mic and did a stumbling, mumbling, but much-appreciated free-verse of “Rapper’s Delight.” Goodman then passed the mic to Inaba, who launched into a verse-perfect version of the song. When the mic got to Tonioli, he threw himself onto the judges’ table and mumbled along with the song. “No humping, Bruno,” chided Inaba, “Please, no humping.” — Reagan Alexander