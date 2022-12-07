Octavia Spencer Teases 'Truth Be Told' Season 3: 'Expect a Propulsive Story'

Season 3 of Truth Be Told premieres Jan. 20 on Apple TV+

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross

Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up.

Published on December 7, 2022 08:00 AM
Octavia Spencer AppleTV+ series Truth Be Told
Photo: AppleTV+

Octavia Spencer is back on the case.

Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that Truth Be Told, the drama starring the Academy Award-winner as an investigative journalist–turned–true crime podcaster, will kick off its third season on Jan. 20.

"You can expect a propulsive story, great acting, laughter and tears," Spencer, 52, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the new, 10-episode season.

The remaining nine episodes of the NAACP Image Award winner will drop every Friday through March 24.

According to Apple TV+, the new season will follow Spencer's character Poppy as she teams up with "an unorthodox principal" (Gabrielle Union) and works to keep the names of missing Black girls "in the public eye" while "chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring" that may be connected to the disappearances.

"Playing Poppy, I finally understand the meaning of the adage 'the road to hell is paved with good intentions,'" adds Spencer of her character. "Poppy has had many good intentions."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 26: Gabrielle Union and Octavia Spencer attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on November 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Araya Doheny/Getty

In PEOPLE's First Look at season 3, Spencer and Union's characters can be seen standing in a school auditorium or gymnasium amid a sea of people, many with various "Missing" and "Have you seen me?" posters visible. Poppy wears a black shirt with "MISSING DREA SPIVEY" emblazoned across the front alongside a photo of a young Black girl.

"I hope that viewers will give Poppy a chance and allow her into their homes. She has a lot to say," says Spencer.

Truth Be Told is based on the Kathleen Barber novel Are You Sleeping and offers "a unique glimpse into America's obsession with true crime podcasts," according to an Apple TV+ description of the series.

The show also "challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage."

Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer. Vera Anderson/WireImage

Produced by Hello Sunshine, Truth Be Told boasts Reese Witherspoon as an executive producer alongside show creator and fellow EP Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Maisha Closson will serve as the showrunner.

In addition to Spencer and new addition Union, returning cast members include series regulars Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman.

Kate Hudson has also guest-starred on the show, appearing in the second season as Micah Keith, a lifestyle guru and friend of Spencer's character. The first season of the drama, which premiered in December 2019, followed Poppy as she investigated a murder that she had reported on some two decades prior.

Season 3 of Truth Be Told premieres Jan. 20 on Apple TV+.

