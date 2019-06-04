WARNING: The following story contains spoilers from HBO’s Chernobyl.

HBO’s riveting show Chernobyl has officially come to an end. On Monday night, the fifth and final episode of the miniseries, which explored the aftermath of the world’s biggest nuclear disaster, aired with a somber conclusion for its main character, Valery Legasov, the real-life nuclear physicist who sacrificed his life in order to find a way to manage the crisis and save his country.

But Legasov, played brilliantly by Jared Harris, wasn’t the only person who deeply suffered from the disaster that is still heavily affecting areas of Ukraine and Eastern Europe today.

Deaths

During the finale, Legasov is once again forced by the KGB to lie about the science of the explosion during the state criminal trial. Grappling with the guilt of concealing lies, the scientist ends up taking his own life exactly two years after the infamous explosion on April 26, 1986. It wasn’t until after the death of the famous scientist that Soviet officials acknowledged the design flaws in the nuclear reactor.

The explosion emitted 400 times the radioactivity as the bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War II. It is estimated that 31 plant staff members and emergency workers who were there that night died within four months of the explosion.

But thousands of people eventually died from the nuclear fallout of the explosion, due to the extreme levels of radiation admitted into the atmosphere. According to the HBO series, it is estimated that 4,000 to 90,000 victims died over the years following the accident. Many of these deaths were cancer deaths linked to radiation exposure. The highest spike of cancer rates was among children.

The series also depicted the many people who gathered on a local railway bridge miles away from the nuclear power plant to view the fiery explosion on the night of the accident. According to show’s finale, none of the people who watched Chernobyl burn from the bridge survived. The railroad path is now known as The Bridge of Death.

Land

Apart form affecting humans, the Chernobyl accident also scorched the land around it. Today, there is still a 770-mile-wide Chernobyl Exclusion Zone — the contaminated areas of Ukraine and Belarus — that is considered unsafe for human habitation or any kind of agriculture due to contaminated plants and soil. Around 300,000 people were evacuated from their homes following the explosion. No one has returned to the now-empty city of Pripyat.

It wasn’t until 2017 that a Ukrainian-German company, Solar Chernobyl, announced its plan to construct a giant solar power plant in the long-abandoned area. The new, one-megawatt power plant was built a few hundred feet from the damaged Reactor 4, but it doesn’t come close to generating the amount of power of the four original Chernobyl reactors (1,000 megawatts each, according to History.com).