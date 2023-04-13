'True Detective' : Jodie Foster Is Not 'F---ing Around' as She Solves a Murder in Alaska's Endless Night

"Some people come to Alaska to escape, get away from something. Sometimes they come here looking for something. Sometimes they find it," says Foster in a new teaser released on Wednesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 06:46 PM

Jodie Foster is ready to solve Alaska's latest cold case on the fourth season of True Detective.

The drama series is returning to HBO Max with the Academy Award winner, 60, making her debut as Detective Liz Danvers and serving as an executive producer.

In a new teaser released Wednesday, Foster's character first learns about the disappearance of eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska, and vanished without a trace.

"Some people come to Alaska to escape, get away from something. Sometimes they come here looking for something. Sometimes they find it," says Foster at the top of the trailer as she looks through their photos. The actress is then heard explaining to a fellow officer that it has been 48 hours since their disappearance and that she's treating it like a murder case.

"It's the last sunset before the long night. Theory is they went out to watch it, " the officer adds. "It was a weather event."

True Detective: Jodie Foster Is Not 'F---ing Around' Solving a Murder During Alaska's Endless Night https://press.wbd.com/us/media-release/max/hbo-releases-official-teaser-true-detective-night-country
hbo max

As glimpses of Alaska's arctic weather are shown, the camera pans to multiple pairs of snow boots, causing an officer to ask Danvers: "How scared do you have to be to run out in the ice without any shoes?"

After Danvers stresses that the sight of the snow boots is a crime scene, Detective Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) comes on screen as the teaser flashes to previews of the two cops working together to solve the case.

The teaser makes it clear there will be no shortage of friction between the two detectives, with Reis's character telling Danvers: "You think I wanna work with you? Take a look in the mirror. No one can stand you." The two-minute preview ends with a voiceover of Foster saying, "Some questions just don't have answers."

Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe and Joel D. Montgrand will also appear in the new season, with Issa López serving as showrunner and writer according to a press release.

True Detective: Night Country has been announced yet, but seasons 1–3 can be streamed in full on HBO Max.

