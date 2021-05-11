Pinchot played the chipper Balki Bartokomous on Perfect Strangers, but struggled to find happiness in his own personal life, due in part to an unhealthy relationship. At the height of his fame on the hit comedy, the actor told Page Six he was “very unhappy,” “hyper-sensitive” and “depressed.”

“I would go home and my then girlfriend wouldn’t even look up from the TV,” he said. “I would go home from people screaming and police barricades and then I would go home and my girlfriend at the time wouldn’t even look up.”

In reflection, Pinchot remembered those years of sitcom stardom as “very sad and very lonely.”

“I was afraid, well maybe, accessing all that sadness makes me a better actor but I was wrong because I have a broader emotional range now than I ever had,” he explained.