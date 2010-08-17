True Blood's Rolling Stone Cover: Fangtastic or Too Racy?

Skin is definitely in for the cast of True Blood.

The hit HBO show, which has never shied away from showing its vampires – and werewolves and humans – baring almost all, has taken its raciness to a new level.

Stripped down and splattered with blood, Alexander Skarsgard, Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer pose in the nude for the September issue of Rolling Stone with the headline “True Blood: They’re Hot. They’re Sexy. They’re Undead.” – Eunice Oh