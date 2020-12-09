True Blood Reboot in the Works at HBO: Reports

Six years after airing its final episodes, HBO is planning a reboot of True Blood, multiple outlets report.

Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will serve as an executive producer alongside original True Blood creator and showrunner Alan Ball, according to TVLine, which first reported the news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

HBO declined to comment.

True Blood originally aired on HBO for seven seasons between 2008 and 2014, following the goings on in Bon Temps, Louisiana, where vampires, werewolves and more mystical creatures abound.

Image zoom True Blood | Credit: John P. Johnson/Courtesy of HBO

Anna Paquin led the cast as half-fairy and waitress Sookie Stackhouse, who eventually falls for vampire Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer). Paquin and Moyer also fell in love in real life — tying the knot in 2010 and welcoming twins two years later.

In addition to Paquin and Moyer, True Blood starred Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello and Nelsan Ellis, who died in 2017.

The hit show, based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries novel series by Charlaine Harris, was HBO’s most-watched series since The Sopranos at the time it aired.

Aguirre-Sacasa is also working on a reboot of Pretty Little Liars at Warner Bros. Television, according to September reports from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.