The new drinks, Sookie's Virtue and True Bloody Mary, will help fans kick off the new season

What better way to kick off the campy new season of True Blood on June 10 than with a couple of blood red cocktails.

Basil Hayden’s bourbon teamed with L.A. mixologist Joel Black to come up with two drinks inspired by the HBO hit’s supernatural themes and the show’s gutsy leading lady, Sookie Stackhouse, played by expectant mom Anna Paquin.

Fans who want to imbibe while Sookie, Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), Eric Northman (Alexander Skarsgard) and a host of supernatural creatures battle it out in Bon Temps, might want to try – what else – a spicy True Bloody Mary or a sweet floral cocktail dubbed Sookie’s Virtue, which includes red grapes and raspberries.

Basil Hayden’s Sookie’s Virtue

1½ parts Basil Hayden’s Bourbon

8 red grapes

2 raspberries

¾ parts lemon juice

¾ parts floral tea syrup

Floral Tea Syrup

Combine 1 part of your favorite freshly brewed floral tea (jasmine, lavender, chamomile, etc.) with 1 part sugar.

Stir until sugar is completely dissolved and refrigerate.

METHOD

1. Muddle red grapes, raspberries, lemon juice and floral tea syrup in a mixing tin.

2. Add Basil Hayden’s Bourbon and shake vigorously for 7 seconds.

3. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a grape and raspberry.

Basil Hayden’s True Bloody Mary

1½ parts Basil Hayden’s Bourbon

2 dashes celery salt

2 dashes hot sauce

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp wasabi

Tomato juice

Lime juice

METHOD:

1. Rim a pint glass with lime juice and celery salt.

2. Fill with ice to the top.

3. Add bourbon, celery salt, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce and wasabi.

4. Fill remainder of the glass with tomato juice, stir well.

5. Garnish with celery, lime and blue cheese olives.