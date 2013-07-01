"After your first time," says the new cast addition, it's "incredibly freeing and empowering"

Most people have nightmares about being naked in public, but not True Blood‘s Rob Kazinsky. In fact, he looks forward to it.

“The idea of being naked on screen was really intimidating,” the British actor, 29, tells PEOPLE about filming love scenes for his new role as the “half-fairy,” Ben Flynn, on the HBO vampire hit. “But after your first time it becomes really fun and incredibly freeing and empowering.”

Kazinsky admits that his foray into the frequent nudity on the Sunday night series was made all the easier thanks to his costar in the scene, Anna Paquin.

“She said, ‘I’ve done this lots of times before, and if I’m doing it, you can do it,’ ” he the British actor says of working with Paquin. “She’s the most non-bulls––– person I’ve ever met.”

One thing that did make Kazinsky nervous was having Paquin’s costar and off-screen husband, Stephen Moyer, onset while the filming took place.

“I went to Steve just before I had my first intimate scene with Anna and I said, ‘Is there anything I can do to make this easier for you?’ ” says Kazinsky. “And he said, ‘No, you’re great, she’s great, just go for it and have fun. It will be a great scene.’ They are so secure in their relationship. That made it easier for me.”

Coming off of having gained 30 lbs. of muscle for the upcoming action film Pacific Rim, the former EastEnders star was actually try to lose muscle before filming.

“It was just sheer mass that I’ve been desperately trying to shed since,” he says. “[Because] being on True Blood there is a certain type of demand to look a certain way.”

Kazinsky, whose hairy chest photos already have been a sensation on the Internet, is eager to meet those demands – and show as much of himself to True Blood fans as possible.