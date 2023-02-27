Troian Bellisario Once Crushed on 'Hocus Pocus' and' NCIS' Star Sean Murray — Then He Became Her Stepbrother

Sean Murray can count his stepsister Troian Bellisario as a fan!

The NCIS star, 45, revealed that the 37-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum had a childhood crush on him before they met and their parents Vivienne Murray and Donald P. Bellisario got married in 1998.

"Troian Bellisario, who became my stepsister after a certain point, was acting a little weird around me when she first knew me," Murray recalled to Entertainment Weekly. "She then told me years later it was because when she was a kid, she had seen Hocus Pocus and had a crush on me and she was trying to work that out."

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Murray, who played Thackery Binx in the 1993 Disney film, said the fact that he was the first crush for many Hocus Pocus fans "always cracks me up."

He also opened up about the unexpected staying power of the film, saying, "At the time, we were just doing our thing. We didn't know what it would become. It was a bomb when it was first released."

Murray admitted he still gets recognized by fans of the film.

"I still kind of look like I'm 14 years old to a certain degree so I'm somewhat recognizable from the Hocus Pocus days," he joked.

Disney

Despite not being involved in 2022's Hocus Pocus 2 — which saw the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy — Murray was excited to see a new generation embrace the film.

"I was seeing the kids that grew up on Hocus Pocus, they now have kids, and they're showing their kids Hocus Pocus," he shared. "It's really cool seeing the second generation discover Hocus Pocus and be like, 'You know what? This is like the greatest Halloween movie ever made.'"

He added that there were no hard feelings about not being included in the Disney+ sequel.

"To me, Hocus Pocus is really about those three women, those three witches," he explained. "It actually makes total sense to me that you would have a newer group with the witches and not necessarily from the original group. You know, we're all old and wrinkled now. Who wants to see us?"