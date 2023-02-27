Troian Bellisario Once Crushed on 'Hocus Pocus' and' NCIS' Star Sean Murray — Then He Became Her Stepbrother

Murray revealed that the Pretty Little Liars alum acted "a little weird around me" when they first met and later admitted that she had a childhood crush on him

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 05:09 PM
Troian Bellisario, Sean Murray
Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty; Greg Doherty/Getty

Sean Murray can count his stepsister Troian Bellisario as a fan!

The NCIS star, 45, revealed that the 37-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum had a childhood crush on him before they met and their parents Vivienne Murray and Donald P. Bellisario got married in 1998.

"Troian Bellisario, who became my stepsister after a certain point, was acting a little weird around me when she first knew me," Murray recalled to Entertainment Weekly. "She then told me years later it was because when she was a kid, she had seen Hocus Pocus and had a crush on me and she was trying to work that out."

Sean Murray attends a salute to the NCIS universe celebrating "NCIS" "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" during the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA at Dolby Theatre on April 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Murray, who played Thackery Binx in the 1993 Disney film, said the fact that he was the first crush for many Hocus Pocus fans "always cracks me up."

He also opened up about the unexpected staying power of the film, saying, "At the time, we were just doing our thing. We didn't know what it would become. It was a bomb when it was first released."

Murray admitted he still gets recognized by fans of the film.

"I still kind of look like I'm 14 years old to a certain degree so I'm somewhat recognizable from the Hocus Pocus days," he joked.

Sean Murray in Hocus Pocus
Disney

Despite not being involved in 2022's Hocus Pocus 2 — which saw the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy — Murray was excited to see a new generation embrace the film.

"I was seeing the kids that grew up on Hocus Pocus, they now have kids, and they're showing their kids Hocus Pocus," he shared. "It's really cool seeing the second generation discover Hocus Pocus and be like, 'You know what? This is like the greatest Halloween movie ever made.'"

He added that there were no hard feelings about not being included in the Disney+ sequel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"To me, Hocus Pocus is really about those three women, those three witches," he explained. "It actually makes total sense to me that you would have a newer group with the witches and not necessarily from the original group. You know, we're all old and wrinkled now. Who wants to see us?"

Related Articles
outer banks
Madelyn Cline Believes She and Chase Stokes' 'Outer Banks' Characters Were Meant to Be 'Since Day 1'
Jennifer Coolidge, Pamela Anderson
Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Fans' Demand for Pamela Anderson to Join 'The White Lotus' as Her Sister
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Crystal Minkoff bday
'RHOBH' Cast Celebrates Crystal Minkoff's 40th Birthday: 'Sometimes We Play Nice'
Mindy Kaling and B. J. Novak
B.J. Novak Jokes About Being 'Reckless Idiots' with Mindy Kaling in Past Romance — but 'We Were in Love'
Amrit Kapai on His and Husband Kouchoukos' Family Karma Wedding Episode. credit line – @ptaufiqphotography
'Family Karma' 's Amrit Kapai on His 'Magical' Wedding to Nicholas Kouchoukos: 'It Blew Us Away'
Fubar. Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 101 of Fubar.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Stars in 'FUBAR', His First Scripted Live-Action TV Show — See the Teaser
LOVE IS BLIND. SK Alagbada in LOVE IS BLIND. Cr. Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' 's SK Breaks His Silence on Cheating Claims, His Second Chance with Raven and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Cast members of "The White Lotus" accept the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
F. Murray Abraham Uses 'White Lotus' SAG Awards Win to Call for Peace in Ukraine 1 Year After Russian Invasion
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jason Bateman accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award for “Ozark” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
'Ozark' 's Jason Bateman Thanks Wife and Kids at SAG Awards 2023: 'They Made Me Feel Like I Was a Good Dad'
Jessica Chastain at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Chastain Sweetly Admits She's a 'Little Embarrassed' by Fall at SAG Awards 2023
Jean Smart
Jean Smart's 'Hacks' Costar Accepts Her SAG Award 2023 as She Recovers from Heart Surgery
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jeremy Allen White accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award for “The Bear” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
'The Bear' 's SAG Winner Jeremy Allen White Thanks Fellow Actors for Making 'Me Feel a Little Less Lonely'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jessica Chastain accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for “George & Tammy” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jessica Chastain Remembers Philip Seymour Hoffman in Emotional SAG Awards Speech: 'Keep Going'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Milo Ventimiglia attends 'Milo Ventimiglia Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame' on January 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Milo Ventimiglia On What He Looks for in a Partner — and Whether He'd Give Up Cheese or Oral Sex
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Woody Harrelson, Jack White Episode 1839 -- Pictured: Host Woody Harrelson during the Monologue on Saturday, February 25, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Woody Harrelson Sparks Controversy by Supporting COVID Vaccine Conspiracy Theory on 'SNL'
“Close To Home” Episode 420 -- Pictured: (l-r) Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins and Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum
'Magnum P.I.' 's Jay Hernandez Says 'We Don't Know' If Higgins and Magnum Are Endgame but 'It's Pretty Exciting'