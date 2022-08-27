Troian Bellisario Celebrates Husband Patrick J. Adams' 41st Birthday: 'Happy Birthday, My Love'

Troian Bellisario is sharing how lucky she is to have husband Patrick J. Adams in her life.

On Saturday, the Suits actor's 41st birthday, the Pretty Little Liars alum, 36, posted a video and two photos on Instagram with a touching tribute to her husband.

"1 of 1. My little one. @halfadams is officially 41," Bellisario captioned the post.

She continued, "The miracle of this universe (for me and my little corner of it) is that you were born, and I was born within the same epoch. And somehow though there were many miles between us, we found each other. And because we found each other, two of the most precious souls could exist. The universe is chaos. You (for me) give it order."

"Happy birthday, my love," she wrote, "Thanks for making this place make sense."

In the video, Adams is seen making funny faces at the camera. In the last picture, Bellisario shows his P-shaped birthday cake with the hands of one of their kids peaking on the side. The couple shares two daughters: Aurora, 3, and Elliot, 1.

Adams also went to Instagram to celebrate his big day.

"41. Beyond grateful for it all. Especially the hard stuff," the actor wrote in the caption alongside a video of him swimming with "To Build A Home" by The Cinematic Orchestra and Patrick Watson in the background.

Fellow actor Eric Christian Olsen commented, "Hard stuff. Let's us discover the soft parts worth protecting."

In 2021, the couple, who tied the knot in 2016, opened up about welcoming their second daughter in May 2021.

While chatting with Katie Lowes for an episode of her podcast, Katie's Crib, Bellisario and Adams revealed that their daughter, Elliot, was delivered while the actress was inside a car.

As Adams pulled into the parking lot of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, they realized they were in a situation that couldn't be ignored. "As soon as I hit the button and grab the ticket, she's screaming," Adams detailed. "... I whip around, and by the time I turn my head around, Troian is already [fully on her] hands and knees ... and we've gone nuclear."

At that point, Adams realized that he had no choice but to deliver the pair's baby himself. "There was no room for panic," he said. "You just need to deal with this situation."

"One more push and the baby was all the way out," Adams said of the moment, which he detailed "all took place in the span of about three minutes."

"I just look over my shoulder, because I'm still on all fours ... and I see Patrick holding her upside down, and she's wailing, so I'm like, 'She's alive, she's okay. She's breathing,'" Bellisario added of the intense but sweet moment.

"Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love," Bellisario captioned a black-and-white photo of herself holding the newborn at the time, a picture taken by "papa" Adams.

On his Instagram page, Adams shared a photo of the baby girl's hand holding his finger, writing, "+1…..Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival."