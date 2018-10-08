Tristan Thompson Says 'Of Course' He'll Propose to Khloé Kardashian 'Eventually'

Tristan Thompson wants to commit to Khloé Kardashian.

In a scene from Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Thompson FaceTimed Kris Jenner to discuss a push present for Kardashian. (At the time, she was expecting the couple’s first child, daughter True.)

“I remember Koko saying she wanted something where she could pass it down, generation after generation,” he said.

“You know, Corey [Gamble] bought me for Christmas a couple of years ago this really beautiful little diamond ring that you could put on any finger,” suggested Jenner, 62, before gushing: “You know, until you get that really huge diamond that’s going to go on on her ring finger!”

“Of course,” replied Thompson, 27. “Eventually!”

Kardashian, 34, gave birth to True on April 12 — just days after allegations surfaced that Thompson cheated on her throughout her pregnancy. The scandal will unfold on this season of KUWTK.

Nevertheless, she stuck by the NBA star, in part for the sake of their baby girl, and the couple spent the summer in Los Angeles working to rebuild their relationship.

While the new mom has mostly avoided publicly discussing the scandal, she addressed it on social media last month while responding to speculation that she and Thompson were talking about getting married. In a comment, she denied the rumor and responded to an Instagram user who accused her of “acting like Tristan didn’t cheat.”

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat,” she wrote. “I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap.’ “

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that while Kardashian and Thompson were “doing great,” there was “no mention of an engagement yet.”

“They are still working through stuff, but it very much seems they will stay together,” said the source.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian had indefinitely postponed her move back to Cleveland with Thompson as she struggles to cope with lingering doubts over the relationship.

“Khloé has seemed emotional,” said the source. “Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with. She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it.”

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad,” the source continued. “Khloé still struggles with this sometimes.”

A second source told PEOPLE that Kardashian often feels “overwhelmed or exhausted,” in part because of the current season of her family’s reality show.

“Khloé has every reason to occasionally feel [that way],” said the source. “She’s a new mom, a first-time mom, and her TV show is currently replaying one of the most emotional times in her life. It’s a lot.”

“There no one thing that is particularly going haywire or posing a problem right now,” explained the source. “It’s just that she, like everyone else, has moments where she feels tired, she feels overwhelmed … completely depleted. She rarely gives herself a break and she’s constantly trying to be the best mom, best sister, best daughter, best at everything, and sure, she sometimes has moments like anyone else where she feels like she’s pushed herself too far. She’s human.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!