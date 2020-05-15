Tristan Thompson Was 'Open' with Khloé Kardashian About Taking Paternity Test: Source

Tristan Thompson took a paternity test in January 2020 after a woman claimed the NBA player is the father of her child

Tristan Thompson is being "open" and transparent with ex Khloé Kardashian.

A source tells PEOPLE that Thompson immediately told Kardashian when a woman requested the NBA star take a paternity test after claiming he is the father of her child.

"Tristan has been open with Khloé from the beginning when it comes to the paternity test," says the source. "He told her that he needed to take the test, but also that he didn't believe that he is the dad."

Earlier this week, Thompson, 29, and Kardashian, 35, sent a cease and desist letter to demand the woman, Kimberly Alexander, to "immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications," according to documents obtained by E! News.

In the letter, sent by the former couple's lawyer Marty Singer, the attorney confirmed that Thompson took a paternity test in January 2020 but said the results were negative.

Thompson and Kardashian share a 2-year-old daughter, True. (He is also the father of son Prince, 3, with ex Jordan Craig.)

While Thompson and Kardashian called it quits last year after two separate cheating scandals, they have remained on good terms and have discussed the possibility of having a second child together.

The source says the situation has not shaken Thompson and Kardashian's amicable relationship.

"Khloé and Tristan have both worked hard to get to the point where they are now," says the source. "Regardless of the issues that Khloé has had with Tristan, he has always been a responsible and great dad. Khloé will continue to support Tristan."

This past weekend, they spent Mother's Day together as a family.