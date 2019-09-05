Tristan Thompson ‘Wants to Be in a Good Place’ with Ex Khloé Kardashian: Source

Since his split from Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson is striving to be the best co-parent he can be to their 17-month-old daughter, True

“Tristan wants to be a good, present dad to True,” a source tells PEOPLE about Thompson, 28. “He’s committed to raising her in a loving environment and also wants to be in a good place with Khloé.”

The exes have come a long way in their relationship over the past year.

Thompson first allegedly cheated on Kardashian, 35, just days before she gave birth to True in April 2018. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered — and it’s been over for good since he kissed Kardashian’s longtime family friend, 21-year-old Jordyn Woods, in February.

But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and NBA player have been intentional about putting the past behind them and moving forward for the sake of their daughter — and each other.

“After everything they’ve been through, things have finally gotten to a calmer place,” says the source, who adds that “neither would completely rule out a reconciliation down the line.”

However, a second source indicated Kardashian would never take Thompson back after being betrayed twice.

Earlier this summer, an insider told PEOPLE that while Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship was already on the rocks before he made out with Woods, she still had faith in their relationship at the time.

“She always hoped there was a way things could work out, because that’s what she wanted for True,” the insider said. “She wanted True to live with both her parents.”

According to the insider, Thompson “was doing everything he could to get Khloé back” after the scandal, but she chose to move on for good.

“He did ask her at one point to reconsider, but Khloé was too angry and disappointed with him,” said the insider.

In celebration of her birthday in June, Thompson dedicated a rare Instagram post to Kardashian.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” he captioned a photo of the star with True.

“You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” he continued. “Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”