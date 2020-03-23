Tristan Thompson Isn't Living with Khloé Kardashian and True During Coronavirus Outbreak: Source

Tristan Thompson isn’t living with Khloé Kardashian, but he has still been making time to see their daughter, according to a source.

A source tells PEOPLE the exes are not staying under the same roof amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, Thompson, 29, has been going back and forth between his house in Los Angeles and Kardashian’s home in Calabasas to visit her and baby True, who will turn 2 next month.

According to the source, the Cleveland Cavaliers player will remain in L.A. for the time being so he can continue to see True.

Thompson gave fans a glimpse at his current lodgings on Instagram on Sunday, posting a picture of himself cooking in his kitchen.

“Quarantine day [infinity]: came out of cooking retirement,” he captioned the post.

A source told PEOPLE this weekend that Thompson had recently spent some time with True and Kardashian, 35, at her house.

“Khloé is still staying at home with True,” the source said. “They haven’t had any playdates with True’s cousins and are only playing at home in the backyard.”

“Tristan has been around and stayed at Khloé’s house for a few days so he could spend time with True. They are all healthy,” the source added. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together. Again, being the best co-parents is their only priority.”

The Kardashians and Jenners have been practicing social distancing since earlier this month to help contain the spread of the virus, each staying in their respective homes amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). They have also been regularly urging their followers to stay home.

A source told PEOPLE last week that the family is “taking the social distancing very seriously.”

“No one in the family is socializing right now,” the source said. “Everyone is just hanging out at their separate houses.”

