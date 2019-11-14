Tristan Thompson 'Still Tries to Date' Khloé Kardashian But She Isn't 'Interested,' Says Source

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian will be spending a lot of time together in the coming weeks as they try to celebrate the holidays harmoniously for their child — but that doesn’t mean the pair will be rekindling their romance.

Despite Thompson’s best efforts to romantically reunite with his ex, a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 35, is not interested and continues to move forward for the sake of their 19-month-old daughter True.

“It’s hard not to admire Khloé,” the source says of Thompson, 28, and his mindset. “She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan, because of True and she really is. She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past.”

“Tristan still tries to date her, but she doesn’t seem interested,” the source continues. “She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work.”

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian George Pimentel/Getty Images; Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

As of late, Thompson has been putting in a valiant effort to mend his relationship with Kardashian following his cheating scandal in February with longtime family friend Jordyn Woods.

Last week, Kardashian showed off a pink balloon arrangement that Thompson had sent her as a gift after the launch of her new pink diamond KKW Fragrance. The balloons spelled out the name of her new scent.

“Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” Kardashian said in the clip.

The mother of one then noted how proud she is of her and Thompson’s ability to come together for the sake of their daughter.

“I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in,” Kardashian added.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and True Tristan Thompson/Instagram

One day earlier, the NBA player left a flirty Instagram comment on a promotional photo Kardashian shared for her new fragrance.

In the shot captioned, “My pink diamond KKW Fragrance launches THIS Friday. November 8,” Kardashian can be seen rocking big brunette curls as she holds the perfume bottle close to her chest.

Thompson appeared to be in awe of his former love as he commented, “❤️👑❤️”

Despite his sweet gestures, Kardashian has made it clear that she doesn’t plan on dating him — or anyone — anytime soon.

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Last month, the KWUTK star opened up on an episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose, about her feelings regarding Thompson after their break up and how dating has not been a priority of hers since their split.

“I haven’t jumped into dating, I don’t care to date right now. I’m not in a rush for it, I feel so good in my life, and I don’t really need much else,” she said.

Instead, she said that she’s focusing on “making sure I process everything.”

However, that doesn’t mean she’s holding any grudges. Kardashian also shared that she “forgives” Thompson.

“I don’t think he’s a bad person; I think we all make mistakes, we are humans,” she said. “But it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role. I don’t believe in being a victim.”