Tristan Thompson Serenades ‘Beautiful’ Khloé Kardashian and Says He’s ‘Living His Best Life’

Tristan Thompson couldn’t be happier with Khloé Kardashian — and he’s not afraid to sing about it.

After a girls’ night celebrating the launch of sister Kylie Jenner’s new makeup collection with pal Jordyn Woods on Friday, the reality star was serenaded in the car by her boyfriend, with whom she shares 5-month-old daughter True.

In a video captured and shared online by Kourtney Kardashian, the NBA player, 27, pulls Khloé, 33, close to him as he sings, “Living my best life with this beautiful woman.”

Injecting the sweet moment with a bit of humor, Thompson capped off the song by licking Khloé’s nose, which prompted her to immediately dissolve into laughter.

“Third wheel life,” Kourtney, 39, wrote alongside the video.

The Good American designer went on to share a video of her own documenting the trio’s time out together on Friday.

“Tristan’s making fun of me for wearing a seatbelt in the third row,” Kourtney remarked in the clip, while covering up her face with her arm.

“Safety first though, because guess who is gonna have the literal last laugh,” her younger sister added.

From the background, Thompson could be heard commenting, “Safety first motherf—.”

Earlier in the evening, Khloé also shared a video of Thompson playing air hockey in what appeared to be an arcade.

Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé and Thompson’s outing came just one day after the basketball player stepped out for a boys’ night at a Hollywood club with a bunch of friends.

A source previously told PEOPLE it was a “low-key” evening, and that Thompson remained loyal to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, despite lounging at a table inside the club surrounded by women.

“Tristan arrived at Warwick with a group of guys and one girl. Some of his friends are single though. It didn’t seem the girl was with Tristan,” the onlooker said about the Cleveland Cavaliers player. “There were other girls hanging around the table, but Tristan didn’t really interact with them. His friends chatted with girls, but Tristan was very low-key.”

He left around 2:30 a.m. to go home to Khloé, the source added.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson SPW/SplashNews.com

In April, videos of the NBA star with different women surfaced just days before Khloé welcomed their daughter on April 12.

Since the cheating scandal, both Thompson and Khloé have been committed to repairing their relationship — and after moving to Los Angeles for the summer to spend time with the reality star’s family, the pair will be headed back to Cleveland soon, ahead of the start of basketball season.

“It’s hard for Khloé. She will really miss Kris [Jenner] and her sisters,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “It’s not going to be easy for her, but she is committed to keeping her family together. And Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloé, so Khloé will make it work.”