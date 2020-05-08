Tristan Thompson Sends Kim Kardashian West Early Mother's Day Flowers

"They are so beautiful," Kim Kardashian West said of the flowers her sister Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson sent

Tristan Thompson is celebrating Kim Kardashian West with a sweet early Mother's Day present.

On Friday, Kim, 39, revealed in a video on her Instagram Story that both Thompson and her younger sister Kendall Jenner had sent her massive bouquets of pale pink roses.

"From Kendall and from Tristan. I love you guys. Thank you so much for this early Mother's Day surprise. They really are so beautiful," Kim said in the clip, showing off the stunning floral arrangement.

She and Thompson — the father of Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian's 2-year-old daughter, True — have been on good terms lately. They famously fell out because of the NBA star's cheating scandal with Kim and Khloé's sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

Back in March, Kim paid tribute to Thompson on his 29th birthday.

The KKW Beauty founder posted a shoutout to the athlete on her Instagram Story, which was a photo of Kim beside Thompson, who gave two thumbs up to the camera.

“I think this is our only pic together @realtristan13,” the Kim wrote atop the image.

The second was a cheering snap of herself at the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers game in January, when she sat courtside with husband Kanye West.

“Happy Birthday @realtristan13!!!! Cheering loud for you today! Can’t wait to celebrate soon!” she captioned the photo.

At the time when the image was captured, some fans thought the reality star was actually booing Thompson, which she swiftly denied.

“I was there to support him! And was cheering LETS GO TRISTAN!!!! I would never go boo anyone,” Kim tweeted in response to a report that questioned her intentions at the match. “I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!”

Kim also proved she's moved on from the drama with Thompson during season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On the season premiere, Kim told Khloé, 35, that she invited Thompson to dinner after realizing they were both visiting New York City.

“I was leaving the Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cellphone from Tristan,” Kim tells Khloé over a FaceTime call. “He was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m right next door!’ He was like ‘Oh I’m there, what are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘I’m going to go have dinner with my friend.’ So I was like, ‘Do you want to come?’ ”

Khloé was visibly shocked.

“You invited him to dinner?” she said. “I think you gotta do what’s best for you. If you want him to have a drink at the end, there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s beyond generous of you.”

While Kim said she still disagrees with the way Thompson treated Khloé, she felt it was important to forgive him for the sake of their family.

“I don’t think what Tristan did was obviously right,” she said. “I brutalized him. But I also know that that’s True’s dad. Mom [Kris Jenner] cheated on Dad, and all of their friends forgave mom.”