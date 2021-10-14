Tristan Thompson Praises Ex Khloé Kardashian's 'Abs of Steel' on Health Cover: 'So Motivational'

"BRB I need to do some sit ups," Tristan Thompson commented on ex Khloé Kardashian's Health magazine cover, praising her "abs of steel"

Tristan Thompson has found a new fitness inspiration in co-parent Khloé Kardashian.

The Sacramento Kings player, 30, was one of several to compliment Kardashian, 37, when she posted her November cover of Health magazine Wednesday on Instagram.

She showed off her sculpted abs in the cover photo, which was captured by Dennis Leupold, making sure to credit her trainers Jesse O'Hara and Joël "Coach Joe" Bouraïma.

"Thank you Health Magazine for having me on your cover. I worked so hard in the gym for this and I celebrated with pizza (my weakness) right afterwards," Kardashian captioned the post.

"Wow!! You are so motivational Koko! So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness. Abs of steel!! BRB I need to do some sit ups," Thompson wrote in the comments, along with two heart emojis.

Thompson has been known to leave some flirtatious comments on his ex's Instagram, even after their most recent split in June. A source told PEOPLE that the exes are continuing to "keep things friendly" for their 3½-year-old daughter True's sake.

"They spent time together with True over the weekend as well. Khloé's goal is always to create the best situation for True," the source said in August.

Kardashian's Wednesday post was also met with praise from several other celebrities in the comments section. "I'm never eating again," wrote her pal Malika Haqq. "Abssssssss," commented Elaine Welteroth. Vanessa Bryant left a series of fire emojis, while Chrissy Teigen commented with heart eye emojis.

The Good American mogul opened up in her Health interview about her own experiences with body shaming and how that's impacted the way she parents True.