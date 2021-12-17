In Maralee Nichols' paternity lawsuit, she is asking Tristan Thompson for child support and pregnancy-related fees

Tristan Thompson's Lawsuit Against Woman Who Claims He Fathered Her Child Dismissed in Texas

Tristan Thompson will not get his chance to rebut Maralee Nichols' paternity claims in Texas.

A parallel paternity suit filed by the Sacramento Kings player, 30, against Nichols was dismissed by a Texas judge. In a new statement from Nichols, she said "the case that Tristan brought against me was dismissed on Dec. 15."

Nichols' paternity suit against Thompson, which was filed in Los Angeles, is still pending. She is suing the NBA athlete for pregnancy-related fees and child support.

Attorneys for Thompson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Thompson has disputed the paternity of the child, who was born on Dec. 1.

The dismissal of Thompson's suit in Texas means the paternity case will likely be handled in L.A.

In her previous response to Thompson's filing in Texas, Nichols said, "Tristan's threatened invocation of Texas law is puzzling, as this child will never reside in Texas for purposes of a custody determination. Tristan does not live in Texas, Maralee does not live in Texas and resides in California, and the child will be born in California. When born, California will be the 'home state' for any custody action; Texas will have no custody jurisdiction."

Thompson previously denied having sex with Nichols in California, claiming that the "only" possible date of conception for the child is March 13, 2021, which is his birthday. In previous court documents, Nichols said the child was conceived in April.

"We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021," Thompson said in court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. "[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only."

In March 2021, Thompson was publicly dating Khloé Kardashian. A source previously told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, and Thompson officially split in June. The exes share a 3-year-old daughter True. (Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, whose mother is ex Jordan Craig.)

Also in his court document, Thompson claimed he only communicated with Nichols via Snapchat, the photo messaging app that automatically deletes messages after they're read, and repeatedly asserted that his relationship with Nichols was "based on sex only."

"We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship," he said. "There was only Snapchats of 'where' and 'what time' we would hook up and what hotels would be used."

Thompson also claimed the Snapchat messages that Nichols included in the court filings, and alleged were from Thompson, could be false based on the sender. He cited that the messages show the sender as "TT," not his username "@blkjesus00."

The athlete has requested a paternity test for Nichols' newborn.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian "knows about the baby."

As for Thompson's relationship with Kardashian, a source recently told PEOPLE that they are "focusing on co-parenting" True.