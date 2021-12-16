Tristan Thompson has disputed fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, though he has admitted to a months-long sexual relationship with her

Tristan Thompson Says He Only Communicated with Woman Suing Him for Child Support via Snapchat

Tristan Thompson has said he only communicated with Maralee Nichols — the woman who says he fathered her baby — via Snapchat, despite her claims to the contrary.

Nichols is currently suing the NBA star, 30, for child support and pregnancy-related fees, though he has disputed the paternity of the child, born Dec. 1.

In a new court document published by the Daily Mail, Thompson said his relationship with Nichols was "based on sex only" and that they saw each other "sporadically" between December 2020 and March of this year.

"We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship," Thompson wrote in the document. "There was only Snapchats of 'where' and 'what time' we would hook up and what hotels would be used."

Thompson also denied sending the messages between him and Nichols that have been made public via other court documents, claiming that they were fabricated. In her filings, Nichols said she has "texts and other electronic messages" from Thompson that will help prove her case, calling the messages "frankly offensive."

Thompson, however, said they only communicated via the Snapchat application and that they never "exchange[d] text messages." One of the alleged messages Nichols referenced in her filings said he would soon be retiring from his NBA career and thus be unable to pay ample support, while another allegedly suggested Nichols get an abortion.

In the document published by Daily Mail, Thompson said he and Nichols used Snapchat "to protect our privacy," as messages on the app are automatically deleted unless a user saves a message.

"I was never notified that that petitioner saved a message from me," Thompson said. He further claimed that the Snapchat message Nichols included in her previous filing could not have been him, as his username is "blkjesus00" but the message showed it as "TT."

During the time that Thompson admitted to having a sexual relationship with Nichols, he was publicly dating Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True. (He also has a son, Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

The former couple had an on-and-off relationship for years before splitting most recently in June. Amid the current drama surrounding his infidelity, a source told PEOPLE that the Good American mogul is "moving on" and focusing on co-parenting True.