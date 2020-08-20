Tristan Thompson knows just where Khloé Kardashian should stay while her house is under construction

Tristan Thompson Offers Up His House to Khloé Kardashian on KUWTK : You Can 'Live There Forever'

Khloé Kardashian needs a place to stay — and Tristan Thompson thinks he has the perfect solution.

In a sneak peek at the return of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Good American founder discusses the plans for her home renovations with her ex.

"We start the renovations [in] February, which will be around the corner," she says. "It's a lot."

"Now you have to pick up and move, and then you're going to have to relocate," says Thompson.

And with their 2-year-old daughter True in mind, Kardashian says there are a lot of factors that go into finding a temporary home.

"I'd like to make sure something's safe for True and comfortable," she says. "And still something close, because I have to check on this house."

Thompson suggests that Kardashian and True move into his house in Los Angeles while he's playing basketball in Cleveland.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; George Pimentel/Getty

"I have my house in L.A.," he says. "I'd love for you and True to stay there as long as you guys need to. I'll give you guys the keys and you can go party on — you, True and whoever else."

"Don't get any ideas now, okay?" he adds.

"No guys?" Kardashian teases, before raising the question of what would happen once Thompson's NBA season is over.

"I can find somewhere to stay," he says.

"You're not getting an apartment so I can stay in your house," says Kardashian. "That's like, insane."

"Mi casa es su casa. Who knows? You can just live there forever," he jokes.

"Stop it, that's not happening," says Kardashian, laughing.

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Kardashian, 36, and Thompson, 29, got back together in June, sources have told PEOPLE, and were recently touring homes together. Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE the couple has been looking at properties in L.A in the hopes of getting a chance to "start fresh."

"Despite Khloé trying to keep their relationship more private, she is very much with Tristan," the source said. "And she is incredibly happy."

"In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed. He is an amazing dad and partner," the source said. "Khloé was always hoping that Tristan would come around. It's been very important for her to keep her family together for True's sake."

Kardashian and Thompson called it quits last year after news broke that he hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. Thompson also allegedly cheated on Kardashian in 2018 while she was pregnant with their daughter.