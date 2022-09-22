Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate.

On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.

After seeing her son for the first time, Khloé, 38, said in a confessional that she was hesitant about letting Tristan, 31, come to the hospital.

Due to COVID, Khloé's loved ones were unable to be at the hospital so the Good American founder FaceTimed her loved ones (including True, mom Kris Jenner, 66, and sisters Kylie Jenner, 25, and Kourtney Kardashian, 43) and introduced her son for the very first time.

Khloé Kardashian and her newborn son. HULU

Following Kim Kardashian's advice, Khloé allowed Tristan into the hospital to meet his son, despite the ongoing drama between them.

"I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back," she said in a confessional.

As fans know, Khloé and Tristan started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Khloé then ended her romantic relationship with the NBA player in January this year, shortly after it was reported that Tristan was expecting a baby with another woman. That same month, Tristan confirmed he fathered the baby with Maralee Nichols.

However, as Khloé claimed on Thursday's episode, Tristan allegedly never said a word to her about fathering the other child even as they were trying for baby number two. She said they began the embryo transfer for their second child days before Thanksgiving, and she "found out about Tristan's situation the first week of December."

Also in the episode, Khloé candidly spoke about being afraid to welcome another child amid her fallout with the NBA player.

RELATED VIDEO: Tristan Thompson Posts About Getting 'Wiser' After Welcoming Baby Boy with Khloé Kardashian

"I want to keep this private for my loved ones as long as possible," said Khloé, who had not yet announced she was having another baby. "I can't hear about this for months, about what an idiot I am, what a dumb f--- I am… I can't even begin to think about that."

"I'm very scared," she added. "It's very scary. I think I'm emotionally equipped but … I have to brace myself for when this goes public because everyone is so mean ... and you want to protect this innocent being who had nothing to do with this."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, Khloé's family expressed their disappointment in Tristan and continued to rally around her.

"It's not about the baby, it's about how this went down," Kylie said in a confessional. "I hate that she's sad... I love my sister, and I hate that she's going through this."