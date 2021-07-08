Tristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment on Ex Khloé Kardashian's Latest Instagram Post amid Split

PEOPLE confirmed in June that the reality star and NBA player had called it quits once again

Tristan Thompson left a flirty comment on ex Khloé Kardashian's latest Instagram post.

The post features a throwback photo of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, standing on the beach in a sheer blue long-sleeved bodycon dress. In the caption, she wrote: "Day dreaming of being here 💙"

The Boston Celtics player, 30, commented several heart-eyed emojis under the snap, despite having split with the reality star last month.

PEOPLE confirmed in June that Kardashian and Thompson had called it quits once again.

According to TMZ and the New York Post's Page Six, which first reported the breakup, the couple split after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in April that she slept with Thompson last fall while he was with Kardashian. (Thompson's lawyer denied the allegations at the time, according to TMZ.) The news of the split also came on the heels of a Daily Mail report that Thompson was seen partying with multiple women in Los Angeles.

Though the exes are no longer together, a source told PEOPLE this week that Thompson is "still trying to get Khloé back. He hasn't given up and he doesn't think the door is closed."

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True | Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

A second source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is focusing on the positive as the exes continue to co-parent their daughter True.

"Khloé is doing okay. True will always be her first priority and ultimately she's focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé's life," the second source said.

The second source continued, "She's not one to dwell on the past — she has an incredible capacity to find the positive in every situation. And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True."

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship was made public in September 2016. The following year, PEOPLE confirmed that they were expecting their now 3-year-old daughter True. But just days before Kardashian gave birth to True in April 2018, news broke that Thompson had been unfaithful during her pregnancy.