Tristan Thompson Leaves Affirming Comment on 'Queen' Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Post

Tristan Thompson is praising Khloé Kardashian for the queen that she is.

After sharing a photo of herself and best friend Malika Haqq to Instagram on Thursday, the Cleveland Cavaliers player left a loving and affirming comment on his ex's post.

"Our crowns may slip a tad but they never fall off 👑 #Queens #BFF #MyQueenMalika #Love," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, captioned the selfie, which featured Kardashian giving a kissy face to the camera while Haqq posed with a smize.

Among the outpouring of comments were two left by Thompson, 29, who posted a series of emojis that included praying hands, red hearts and a flexed bicep.

Don't Be Tardy's Kim Zolciak Biermann also left a sweet comment, writing, "I love you both oh so much" with two crown emojis.

"@KimZolciakBiermann queen queen love you," Kardashian replied to Zolciak Biermann with a kissy face emoji.

Though Kardashian and Thompson aren't back together, he is no stranger to leaving affectionate comments on his ex's social media posts.

Late last month, Thompson raved over the Revenge Body star's new look after she debuted her "bronde" locks on Instagram, showing off the new color in a series of super glam photos.

"Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋," the mother of one wrote in a cheeky caption, tagging celebrity hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons and Tracey Cunningham as well as makeup artist Ash K. Holm.

The new look received rave reviews from many of her famous followers, including Thompson, with whom Kardashian shares 2-year-old daughter True. “Baddie,” he wrote underneath the image, alongside a red heart emoji. “P.S. I’m all for the caption.”

Kardashian and Thompson called it quits last year after news broke that he had hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. It wasn’t their first public scandal: Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.

Still, the exes have remained friendly and even discussed the possibility of having a second child together.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian with Tristan Thompson and daughter True Tristan Thompson/Instagram

During season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloè spoke with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner about Thompson being a sperm donor.

She underwent egg retrieval and decided that her best chance of having a successful pregnancy in the future is to create a few embryos and leave other eggs frozen. "I have no idea what the future holds for Tristan and I," Kardashian said during a KUWTK confessional. "I really think I will feel a lot better knowing I have five embryos in the freezer and they are there if I want to use them."

While only time will tell if the former couple decides to have another child together, they are enjoying seeing one another more often amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kardashian and Thompson have drawn "closer" to one another in recent months, a source told PEOPLE on Thursday.

"The lockdown made them closer," the insider said. "They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A."

The source also said that "Khloé and Tristan are great co-parents" and "they also really like each other."