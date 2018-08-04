Tristan Thompson 'Finally Realizing How Much' Cheating Scandal 'Hurt' Khloé Kardashian: Source

Tristan Thompson is coming to terms with how much his cheating scandal negatively impacted his relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

“Tristan is still in L.A. and has really stepped up,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE, opening up about how their relationship is in a good place.

“He keeps showing a lot of commitment to Khloé. He wants them to be a happy family,” the source explains, adding that the pair “are still doing therapy.”

“Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realized how important it is for Khloé. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloé,” the insider remarks. “He wants Khloé to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Seth Browarnik/startraks

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Annoyed’ Her Baby Daughter True Smiles for Dad Tristan and Not Her

While welcoming his girlfriend back home to Los Angeles on Friday, the 27-year-old NBA player certainly seemed to put his best foot forward as he showered the Good American co-founder with gifts.

“Just got home and look, these are all from Tristan,” Kardashian said on her Instagram Story after returning from a work trip to promote her brand’s activewear launch. “Good American balloons and my cute cake. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Thompson has also been spending plenty of quality time with the couple’s 3-month-old daughter True, even watching the baby while Kardashian has to be away from home.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Thinks Tristan Thompson ‘Doesn’t Understand Consequences’ of Cheating Scandal

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that learning from the cheating scandal — which broke just two days before the couple welcomed their daughter — has been “tough” for Thompson, who was able to “brush things under the rug” — something Kardashian couldn’t do.

“The whole family had to deal with the public’s perception of him and his relationship with Khloé changing dramatically,” said the source. “He also doesn’t fully ‘get’ that she’s been through this before [with ex-husband Lamar Odom], except that this time there’s a child involved.”

RELATED VIDEO: Daddy-Daughter Dance! Khloé Kardashian Shares the Sweet Moment Between Tristan Thompson and True

Nevertheless, the source added that everyone involved just wants the best for the couple and their baby girl.

“The whole family is there to support both him and Khloé through everything,” said the source. “But they also need his commitment in order for the relationship to succeed. All of them are really hoping for a positive outcome for Khloé’s sake.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

RELATED: Kim Kardashian on Khloé Reconciling with Tristan Thompson: ‘She Has to Do What Makes Her Happy’

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West admitted that while her family had a tough time throughout the cheating scandal, they ultimately supported Khloé’s decision to reconcile with Thompson.

“It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world,” she said, calling into On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “I think ultimately, we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there’s a baby, you know?”

“Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy,” she added of Khloé’s decision to continue dating the professional athlete. “So we’ll support that.”