"You came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," Tristan Thompson wrote of his ex Khloé Kardashian, who turned 36 on Saturday

Tristan Thompson Says 'Beautiful and Loving' Ex Khloé Kardashian 'Deserves the World' in Birthday Tribute

Tristan Thompson is celebrating Khloé Kardashian as a "loving woman" on her 36th birthday.

On Saturday, the NBA player shared a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside an adorable picture of the exes with their 2-year-old daughter True. In the photo, the former couple is all smiles laying on a trampoline together as the Good American founder hugs their giggling daughter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," Thompson captioned his post. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you."

Thompson, 29, added, "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️🥳."

Kim Kardashian West commented on the post, telling Thompson that his words were "so beyond sweet ✨."

Kardashian and Thompson called it quits last year after news broke that he had hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. It wasn't their first public scandal: Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.

Still, the exes have remained friendly and even discussed the possibility of having a second child together — and a source told PEOPLE earlier this month, they have drawn "closer" to one another.

"The lockdown made them closer," the source said. "They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A."

Last weekend, Kardashian and Thompson spent Father's Day together with their daughter True.

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"Tristan celebrated Father's Day in L.A. with Khloé and True," a source told PEOPLE. "Khloé is very happy that they have been able to celebrate so many special days together this year, including Easter, True's birthday and Mother's Day."

And while True is their main priority, the former couple's bond has continued to strengthen as well. "She and Tristan are great," said the source. "And Khloé seems extremely happy."

In honor of the holiday, the Good American founder posted a pair of adorable father-daughter snapshots to Instagram.

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"Happy Father's Day!!" Kardashian, 35, wrote alongside one image, which showed Thompson, 29, and his daughter sharing a sweet moment in the pool.