Khloé Kardashian Gets a Pink Diamond Ring from Ex Tristan Thompson on KUWTK — See Her Reaction

Khloé Kardashian has some new bling — courtesy of none other than her ex Tristan Thompson.

In the midseason trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé, 35, reveals a piece of jewelry gifted to her by Thompson, 28, whom she split from earlier this year after he cheated with family friend Jordyn Woods.

“Look what Tristan gave me last night — a pink diamond,” she says.

“It looks fully like an engagement [ring],” says Scott Disick, examining the rock.

“Nope! No!” Khloé insists.

Thompson first allegedly cheated on Khloé just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered — and it’s been over for good since he kissed her longtime family friend, 21-year-old Woods, in February. She has since said she’s forgiven him, partly for the sake of their daughter.

Relationship drama isn’t the only thing coming up on season 17 of the family’s E! reality show. The trailer also teases some major tension amongst the sisters as momager Kris Jenner attempts to mediate.

“I feel like the really funny side of you guys outweighed the mean side,” says Kris, 63. “And I feel like it’s gotten a little Mean Girls.”

In one scene, Khloé confronts sister Kourtney Kardashian, asking whether she “would be happy if the show ended.”

“Yeah. Who cares?” replies Kourtney, 40.

Tensions between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian West, who are known to butt heads, appear to be at an all-time high.

“Kim can be the biggest f—ing evil person on the planet,” Kourtney fumes as Kim vows in the next scene, “We’re firing Kourtney, she’s out.”

Even Kris urges Kim, 38, to take it easy. “As much as I love you, you fight a lot dirtier than you used to fight,” she tells her.

Ultimately, everyone seems on edge.

“I don’t know why we can’t all just respect each other,” Kourtney says.

“I think sometimes, there’s a lot of judgment,” adds Kendall Jenner, 23.

“I feel like we just need to press a reset button,” Kris says. “You guys have got to get back to the fact that we’re just family.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!