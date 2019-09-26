Tristan Thompson Calls Ex Khloé Kardashian 'Beautiful' in Flirty Instagram Comment

It appears Tristan Thompson has nothing but love for Khloé Kardashian these days.

On Thursday, Kardashian, 35, posted a sultry selfie on Instagram, showing the reality star peeking out the corner of the frame with the sun shining behind her.

“May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream,” she captioned the photo.

Among the outpouring of positive comments was 28-year-old Thompson’s, who took the opportunity to shower his ex with compliments.

“The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond],” he wrote.

This marks the second time Thompson has commented on one of Kardashian’s photos in the last week. On Sunday, the NBA player called Kardashian “perfection” in the comments section of her Anna Nicole-Smith inspired photo before deleting the comment.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the NBA player is making an effort to be in a “good place” with Kardashian for the sake of their 17-month-old daughter, True.

“Tristan wants to be a good, present dad to True,” the source said. “He’s committed to raising her in a loving environment and also wants to be in a good place with Khloé.”

Kardashian and Thompson officially split earlier this year after a rocky relationship. In April 2018, Thompson first allegedly cheated on Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughter. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered — and it’s been over for good since he kissed Kardashian’s longtime family friend, 21-year-old Jordyn Woods, in February.

According to the source, Kardashian and Thompson are trying to put their past behind them so they can healthily co-parent their daughter.

“After everything they’ve been through, things have finally gotten to a calmer place,” the source said, and adding that “neither would completely rule out a reconciliation down the line.”

However, a second source indicated Kardashian would never take Thompson back after being betrayed twice.