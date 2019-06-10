Tristan Thompson's Ex Says Khloé Kardashian Relationship Caused 'Pregnancy Complications': Report

Tristan Thompson‘s relationship with his ex Jordan Craig is back in the spotlight.

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Craig addressed the long-circulated rumors that Thompson cheated on her with Khloé Kardashian while she was pregnant in 2016 — which the reality star has always denied.

PEOPLE is out to reps for Thompson and Craig for comment. Kardashian is not commenting.

In the documents, Craig, now 27, claimed she was living an “extravagant” life with her boyfriend of two years, Thompson, when she found out she was pregnant in April 2016. Craig alleged Thompson was eager to start a family at the time — but one month later, she found out he had been cheating on her, she claimed.

“Tristan insisted he would change for our family, and tried to get back together on numerous occasions,” she said in the court papers, according to RadarOnline. But Thompson’s alleged infidelities continued, and Craig said she soon spotted paparazzi photos of Thompson “with one of the women I previously confronted him about, and whom Tristan had denied even knowing,” per the documents obtained by the outlet.

Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 28, were first linked around September 2016, while Craig was still pregnant with Thompson’s son Prince. Rumors have circulated online that Thompson met Kardashian while he was still with Craig, though Kardashian has denied any involvement in their breakup.

In the documents obtained by RadarOnline, Craig said Kardashian and Thompson’s “relationship went viral and everything took a turn for the worst.”

“Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy,” she said..

According to Craig, she was forced into bed rest due to the “stress” of her ex’s newly public relationship: “This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy,” she claimed. “My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications.”

Craig’s claims were reportedly made as part of her demand for child support from Thompson in November 2018 — coincidentally, around the same time another of his cheating scandals was playing out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After a Nov. 18 episode chronicled the revelation that Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian days before she gave birth to the couple’s daughter True in April 2018, speculation about the couple’s relationship timeline resurfaced, prompting Kardashian to publicly address his relationship with Craig for the first time.

“He left his pregnant girlfriend to be with you and you think he won’t leave you someday,” a fan commented on a since-deleted clip Kardashian posted from the episode on Instagram, accusing the reality star of making excuses for a “lousy womanizer” because she’s “scared of being alone.”

In response, Kardashian said she “completely thrives” when she’s single and clarified that Thompson “never left ANYONE for me.”

“I have said this before but as I have learned the truth isn’t as exciting as a lie,” she wrote. “So the lie is what gets traction. The truth seems to get buried and ignored. Either way, it’s all love and peace over here.”

Kardashian also clapped back at a Twitter user who accused her of making the birth of Craig and Thompson’s son about her.

“U staged pics so everyone would see you with T at the Bel Air hotel a day after Jordy gave birth,” the Twitter user alleged. “U could have been classy & made it a private moment between parents.”

“What are you even talking about. Their son was born December 12th these images were taken many months later,” Kardashian fired back. “Get your facts straight.”

“You clearly don’t know Tristan or myself so you have no idea our timeline babe,” she continued. “But I’m so flattered that you pay such close attention to me for all of these years [cheers] to the great life love. Thanks for the support.”

What are you even talking about. Their son was born December 12th these images were taken many months later. And baby girl, i have been wearing those rings way longer than I’ve known TT. Get your facts straight — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2018

Lol got it! Lol your issue is with the fur! You clearly don’t know Tristan or myself so you have no idea our timeline babe. But I’m so flattered that you pay such close attention to me for all of these years 🥂 to the great life love. Thanks for the support — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2018

Though Kardashian and Thompson reconciled after his first cheating scandal, they called it quits this winter after the basketball player was accused of cheating on her once again, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods in February. (He has never publicly addressed any of the allegations.)

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson “communicate about True, of course, but they aren’t getting back together.”

“Khloé has no desire to shut Tristan out of True’s life,” said the source. “He is her father and Khloé is much bigger than that.”

Another source told PEOPLE this week that Kardashian is “keeping everything positive and just focusing on having the best life with True.”