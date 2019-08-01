Tristan Thompson Addresses Whether He Cheated on the Mother of His Son with Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is addressing the swirling rumors that have followed him recently, including what his relationship status was when he met Khloé Kardashian.

“I have spent the last few months training for my upcoming nba season and making sure that I am in the best shape possible,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote in a tweet Wednesday, after reports surfaced online this week that he was vacationing in Jamaica with ex Jordan Craig and their 2-year-old son, Prince.

“I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false,” he added.

Thompson, 28, sent out another tweet to clarify his relationship status at the time he met Kardashian, 35, which recently came under scrutiny after Craig addressed rumors that the basketball star cheated on her while she was pregnant with Prince.

“Also, when I met Khloe I was SINGLE,” Thompson said, defending the Revenge Body star. “The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings.”

“Both Khloé and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids,” Thompson added.

In June, Craig, 28, said in court documents obtained by RadarOnline that Thompson had cheated on her while she was pregnant in 2016.

“Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy,” Craig said in the documents, adding that the drama brought her so much stress that her “obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest” and that she had “serious pregnancy complications” because of it.

Craig’s claims were reportedly included in her demand for child support from the Cavaliers player in November 2018.

Around the same time, Thompson was embroiled in another cheating scandal while Kardashian was pregnant with their baby True, who is now 15 months old. At the time, Kardashian said that Thompson “never left ANYONE for me.”

In June, Kardashian addressed the beginning of their relationship again, after Craig’s court documents surfaced.

“My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me,” Kardashian said on her Instagram Stories. “A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

But she said that Thompson was adamant that he and Craig broke up before they met, and even had Kardashian talk to his friends, business associates and mother to corroborate that fact.

“This is my truth!” the mother of one said. “The truth that I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!”

She concluded her post by saying she was sorry for “any pain that has been created either way.”

“No woman deserves to go through anything like this!”

Kardashian and Thompson reconciled after the first cheating scandal, but broke up earlier this year amid another cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods.