Tristan Thompson Congratulates Khloé Kardashian on People's Choice Award: 'So Proud of You'

Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson had some kind words to share after her victorious night at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

Thompson, 28, shared an Instagram photo Monday of Kardashian, 35, from the red carpet and congratulated his ex for taking home the awards for best reality star and best reality show, the latter of which she accepted with her family.

“Wow wow wow @khloekardashian 👑👑,” he wrote. “Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU. It’s more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that.”

Thompson then said that he and their 1-year-old daughter True are “so proud” of Kardashian and her sisters for their victories.

“Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation,” he wrote. “Keep leading with love and happiness. You go girl!!! *martin voice* ❤️❤️.”

During the show, Kardashian accepted the award for best reality show alongside sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner. However, she later revealed on Twitter that she was not aware of her individual award until leaving the stage.

“It’s so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage,” Kardashian replied to a fan on Twitter questioning why she let Kim do all the talking on stage. “I feel so badly right now. I am so f—— grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after.”

It’s so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage. I feel so badly right now. I am so fucking grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after 😩 https://t.co/R06N7kB1IH — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 11, 2019

Thompson’s sweet message for his ex comes three days after Kardashian showed off a pink balloon arrangement that he had sent her as a gift following the launch of her new pink diamond KKW Fragrance. The balloons spelled out the name of her new scent.

“Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” Kardashian said in the clip.

Kardashian then noted how proud she is of her and Thompson’s ability to come together for the sake of their baby girl.

“I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in,” Kardashian added.

Two days prior to Thompson’s sweet gesture, he left a flirty Instagram comment on a promotional photo Kardashian shared for her new fragrance.

In the shot captioned, “My pink diamond KKW Fragrance launches THIS Friday. November 8,” Kardashian can be seen rocking big brunette curls as she holds the perfume bottle close to her chest.

Thompson appeared to be in awe of his former love as he commented, “❤️👑❤️”

The pair parted ways after news broke in February that he cheated on Kardashian with longtime family friend Jordyn Woods.

Last month, Kardashian opened up about her feelings regarding Thompson following their breakup. She explained during an episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose, that dating has not been a priority of hers since she split from Thompson.

“I haven’t jumped into dating, I don’t care to date right now. I’m not in a rush for it, I feel so good in my life, and I don’t really need much else,” she said.

Instead, she said that she’s focusing on “making sure I process everything.”

However, that doesn’t mean she’s holding any grudges. Kardashian also shared that she “forgives” Thompson.

“I don’t think he’s a bad person; I think we all make mistakes, we are humans,” she said. “But it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role. I don’t believe in being a victim.”