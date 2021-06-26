Tristan Thompson Leaves Comment on Khloé Kardashian's Post with Daughter True amid Their Split

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the athlete decided to go their separate ways earlier this month

Tristan Thompson will always have love for Khloé Kardashian and their young daughter True Thompson.

On Friday, days after it was revealed that the 30-year-old NBA player and Kardashian, 36, have split once again, Thompson commented on a photo the reality star posted with daughter True, 3, on Instagram.

Writing in the comments section of the post, Thompson simply shared two red heart emojis.

In Kardashian's post, the Good American co-founder shared a gallery of adorable mother-daughter photos, posing next to True as her baby girl adorably kissed her on the cheek.

Celebrating her Instagram presence reaching a milestone amount of followers, Kardashian captioned the post, "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I."

tristan thompson Credit: Khloe Kardashian/instagram

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the athlete decided to go their separate ways. (Reps for Kardashian and Thompson did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.)

"They are not together right now," said the source. "The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan." Additionally, a second source said the pair "are trying to be on good terms," adding, "Khloé will do what's best for True."

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship was first revealed to the public in September 2016, and Thompson made his debut on KUWTK when season 13 premiered in March 2017.

Six months later, PEOPLE confirmed the two were expecting a child together, daughter True, who was born in April 2018. (Thompson is also dad to 4-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.)

Kardashian and Thompson weathered their fair share of drama in the public eye, starting in 2018, just days before Kardashian gave birth, when news broke that Thompson had been unfaithful during her pregnancy.

In June 2020, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were back on, and they spent most of the pandemic together in L.A. with their daughter.

During part two of the KUWTK reunion (which was filmed in April and aired on Father's Day this past Sunday on E!), Kardashian spoke at length about their reconciled relationship and Thompson's cheating scandals. She also said she was still in the process of seeking a surrogate to have another child with Thompson.