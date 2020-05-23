Khloé Kardashian's debuted her new "bronde" locks on Friday, explaining that she needed "a little switch up"

Tristan Thompson Calls Ex Khloé Kardashian a 'Baddie' After She Shows Off New Look

Khloé Kardashian just switched up her look — and her ex Tristan Thompson is a big fan.

"Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋," the mother of one wrote in a cheeky caption, tagging celebrity hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons and Tracey Cunningham as well as makeup artist Ash K. Holm.

The new look received rave reviews from many of her famous followers, including Thompson, who is no stranger to leaving affectionate comments on Kardashian’s social media posts. “Baddie,” he wrote underneath the image, alongside a red heart emoji. “P.S. I’m all for the caption.”

Although Kardashian, who has been social distancing with their 2-year-old daughter True amid the coronavirus pandemic, didn't respond to Thompson, she did wade into the comments section to share the inspiration behind her new 'do.

“A little switch up is needed,” she wrote in response to Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Morgan Stewart, adding in another comment to BFF Malika Haqq, “Seeing how incredible you look two months after baby I really have to step my s— up.”

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player, 29, and Kardashian called it quits last year after his two separate cheating scandals, they have remained on good terms and continue to spend time together with their daughter as a family.

They have come together multiple times amid the pandemic, including for their daughter True's birthday in April.

“It was a small but very memorable celebration. Tristan was around all weekend to make it special too,” an insider previously told PEOPLE.

The pair also spent Mother's Day together, a source recently told PEOPLE.

"Khloé and Tristan have both worked hard to get to the point where they are now," the source said. "Regardless of the issues that Khloé has had with Tristan, he has always been a responsible and great dad. Khloé will continue to support Tristan."