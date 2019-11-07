Tristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment on Ex Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Photo

Tristan Thompson is showing his ex Khloé Kardashian some love on Instagram — again!

On Wednesday, Kardashian, 35, shared a promotional photo for her new pink diamond KKW Fragrance in which she can be seen rocking big brunette curls as she holds the perfume bottle close to her chest.

“My pink diamond KKW Fragrance launches THIS Friday. November 88th 💕 this brunette hair gives me the feels,” Kardashian captioned the post.

Thompson, 28, appeared to be in awe of his former love, who he shares 1-year-old daughter True with, as he commented, “❤️👑❤️”

Kardashian did not respond to Thompson’s compliment, but did reply to a social media user who said: “That colour really suits you.”

“Awww thanks babe,” Kardashian, who normally sports blonde tresses, wrote back.

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Thompson has raved over Kardashian since their split earlier this year. The pair parted ways after news broke in February that he cheated on Kardashian with longtime family friend Jordyn Woods.

In September, Kardashian posted a sultry selfie, which shows her peeking out of the corner of the frame with the sun shining behind her.

“May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream,” she captioned the photo.

Among the outpouring of positive comments was Thompson’s, who wrote: “The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond].”

Just days prior, the NBA player called Kardashian “perfection” in the comment section of her Anna Nicole-Smith inspired photo before deleting the comment.

RELATED: A Definitive Timeline of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Rollercoaster Romance

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Tru Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Last month, Kardashian opened up about her feelings regarding Thompson following their breakup.

She explained during an episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose, that dating has not been a priority of hers since she split from Thompson.

“I haven’t jumped into dating, I don’t care to date right now. I’m not in a rush for it, I feel so good in my life, and I don’t really need much else,” said Kardashian.

“Something that I’m focusing on is just making sure I process everything,” she continued. “I think, especially in my family, we are good at moving on. We have very big, forgiving hearts, we just move on, but we don’t really talk about things that happened. I don’t really know if that’s healthy or not.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Has ‘Toyed with the Idea’ of Reconciling with Tristan Thompson, Source Says

Although Kardashian and Thompson have been broken up since the cheating scandal, the mom of one said that she “forgives” him.

“I don’t think he’s a bad person; I think we all make mistakes, we are humans,” she said. “But it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role. I don’t believe in being a victim. I believe in ‘Okay this happened to me, let’s figure it out, let’s push through it,’ and maybe if I am open and honest about it, it can help other people feel like, ‘It’s okay, we are all human, we are all going to get through things.’”