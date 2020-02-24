Tristan Thompson Comments Diamond Emojis on Ex Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Photo

Tristan Thompson is continuing to publicly engage with Khloé Kardashian on social media.

On Sunday, the NBA star commented on an Instagram selfie that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted, which featured a pink filter as she advertised her sister Kim Kardashian West‘s fragrance line.

“Pink Diamond,” Kardashian, 35, captioned the post — which Thompson, 28, commented on with three diamond emojis.

This is not the first time Thompson has been active in the comments section of Kardashian’s Instagram posts since they split in February 2019.

Last week, the athlete left an affectionate reply on Kardashian’s Instagram video of their 22-month-old daughter, True. “Morning Mommy and Tutu!!” Thompson wrote, using the former couple’s nickname for their daughter. He also added heart and praise hands emojis.

Kardashian ended the relationship last year after reports surfaced that Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner‘s best friend at the time, had hooked up with Thompson. (Woods, 22, adamantly denied having sex with him.)

But Kardashian and Thompson have remained amicable while co-parenting True.

On last week’s episode of Laura Wasser’s podcast Divorce Sucks!, the reality star said she wants to give True the same experience that she witnessed as a child when her parents Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian split.

“As a kid, I didn’t know. My parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through,” Kardashian said before bringing Thompson into the conversation.

“I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there,” she added.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian has “moved on” from the drama surrounding Thompson and Woods’ scandal.

“Her whole focus is now on co-parenting with Tristan. She doesn’t care about anything else,” said the source. “She just wants True to feel loved and have both parents in her life.”

And despite any rumors of a reconciliation, their relationship isn’t romantic.

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “This is not anything that Khloé is interested in. But they are getting along great.”