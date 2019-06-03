Khloé Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal 'Demolished' Their Relationship

Khloé Kardashian is pulling back the curtain on her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian, 34, opened up about the aftermath of Thompson’s first cheating scandal, which broke just two days before she gave birth to their daughter True last year.

At the time, the basketball player was caught on video getting close to an unidentified woman in a New York City lounge, and TMZ also published footage from October 2017 allegedly depicting him kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. (Thompson, 28, has never publicly addressed any of the allegations.)

She initially forgave him and they got back together, with Kardashian regularly flying back to Cleveland to spend time with him. On Sunday’s episode, she invited her longtime best friend Malika Haqq to join her and baby True on one of their visits.

“I am very excited that Malika is coming to Cleveland,” she said. “She hasn’t been there since I had True, so it’s been a minute and it’s fun. We get to dress in our winter clothes and just spend a lot of family time — time with True, time with Tristan. Normally in Cleveland it’s all about Tristan and his friends and so now I get Malika to come and visit for a couple of days, so it’ll be a different dynamic for sure.”

Haqq, 36, was eager to check in on her friend— especially because Kardashian had been insisting that all was well between her and Thompson.

“I don’t know how life in Cleveland with Tristan is right now for Khloé,” she said. “So I have to go and see what’s really going on.”

When Thompson was unable to join them on an excursion to the botanical gardens with True because of his basketball schedule, Haqq gently broached the subject with Kardashian.

“I just wonder sometimes if you would love for him to be doing stuff like this with you guys,” she said.

“If it fits in, we do it, and if it doesn’t, I still go ahead and do whatever,” Kardashian said. “He has his own routine, does his own thing. Tristan doesn’t have the luxury of being able to take time off. I have to wait until the summertime.”

“I think it happens in a lot of relationships,” Haqq acknowledged. “People just don’t have the same schedules, so they’re not able to do things when they would like to. So a lot of their relationship does depend on when Tristan can or can’t do something, because his career comes first.”

A few days later, she pressed Kardashian for more details on where the two stood romantically. And while Kardashian claimed everything was “fine,” Haqq suspected she was putting on “a brave face.”

“It’s really important for me to know what’s going on with her, on the inside,” Haqq said. “I don’t want there to be a massive elephant in the room that no one’s addressing. I will be the person that she can open to, even if she tells me to shut up — been there before. I am willing to give her an opportunity to speak her heart or go off, or whatever.”

She also advised the new mom to prioritize herself.

“It’s important that you take care of yourself the way you take care of others,” Haqq warned.

Eventually, Kardashian confessed that it had been “really hard to regain trust.”

“I’m someone where the energy I have towards True, that’s all that matters to me,” she explained. “If that starts to be affected by me wondering, ‘What’s Tristan doing? Where is he?’ — I will be out in two f—ing seconds. Nothing is worth that for me.”

“Are you still in love?” Haqq asked.

“I am in love,” Kardashian said. “I know I love him. But still, I’m not going to act like nothing’s wrong.”

“Don’t you want that change?” said Haqq.

“Totally. But I’m not going to force that,” Kardashian said. “He counts — ‘It’s been seven months.’ I’m like, ‘So it’s been seven months.’ I’m allowed to do things when I want to do it. But he also needs to know your one stupid weekend or whatever you did, look what it did to three years of a relationship. It just demolished it. So was that worth it for you?”

“I appreciate the efforts he has put in and he does self-help and therapy an whatever he does for himself, I really am grateful for that,” she continued. “And he knows I’m still trying. I don’t have to come here. That’s a huge responsibility and a weight on my shoulders to come back and forth. If I didn’t feel anything, I wouldn’t be here. But I still have to get to the next phase and then we’ll get there. ‘ “

“I’ve always been someone who’s like, ‘Don’t sit in your sorrow,” she added. “It is what it is, so let’s just face the facts and move on.”

At the end of the day, the relationship was still “a work in progress.”

“We’re working through things,” Kardashian said. “But I’ve also dealt with situations where I’ve ignored it. Like, ‘I forgave, so I’m moving on.’ I acted like nothing happened and that did nothing for my partner.”

“You have to face that uncomfortable music and you don’t get to decide when it’s played or not,” Haqq said. “And you know what? You can face certain things and get through certain things that other people couldn’t even fathom.”

“I know,” Kardashian said. “Cheers to being strong girls.”

The couple has since split for good after Thompson was accused of cheating on Kardashian once again, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods in February.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!