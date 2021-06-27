"Thank you for always being there for me," Tristan Thompson wrote in his birthday message to Khloé Kardashian, days after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair had split again

Tristan Thompson Thanks Khloé Kardashian for Always 'Putting Our Family First' in Birthday Tribute

Tristan Thompson has nothing but love for Khloé Kardashian.

The NBA player, 30, shared an affectionate tribute to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum in honor of her 37th birthday on Sunday. The post came almost a week after a source told PEOPLE the pair had split again.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian," he wrote on Instagram alongside a trio of photos, one of which showed him giving her a kiss on the head, while another depicted the parents with 3-year-old daughter True.

"Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I've ever met," he continued. "Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day. ❤️❤️"

Days before sharing the birthday post, Thompson also commented on a photo the reality star posted with their daughter.

In Kardashian's post, the Good American co-founder shared a gallery of adorable mother-daughter photos, posing next to True as her baby girl adorably kissed her on the cheek.

In a comment, Thompson replied with two red heart emojis.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson "are not together right now." The news came after the Boston Celtics player, 30, was recently seen partying with multiple women in Los Angeles, according to a Daily Mail report.

Another source previously told PEOPLE that "Khloé is frustrated and disappointed."

"She really trusted Tristan and felt he was making a genuine effort. She hates that she was wrong about him again," added the source.

Kardashian and Thompson have gone through several ups and downs over the years. In 2018, just days before Kardashian gave birth, news broke that Thompson had been unfaithful during her pregnancy.

In June 2020, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson were back on, and they spent most of the pandemic together in L.A. with their daughter.

During part two of the KUWTK reunion, which was filmed in April and aired on Father's Day, Kardashian spoke at length about their reconciled relationship and Thompson's cheating scandals.